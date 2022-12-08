How to get Lotus Emira 2021 in Need for Speed Unbound

Criterion Games recently added another mainline entry to EA's popular racing series in the form of Need for Speed Unbound. With Unbound, the developers made sure that fans get a different experience from the franchise this time around. Showcasing a unique artstyle and refined narrative, Unbound brings plenty to the table for Need for Speed fans.

Need for Speed Unbound boasts over 143 vehicles available for players to try out in the gorgeous streets of Lakeshore City. With the Palace Edition, players get an additional five cars. The NFS franchise is slowly returning to its roots with Unbound as the game features more story-based content.

One of the most popular playable cars on the Unbound roster is the Lotus Emira 2021. This article will detail how gamers can unlock this vehicle in Need for Speed Unbound.

Lotus Emira 2021 is a decent vehicle to have in Need for Speed Unbound

The Lotus Emira 2021 is a vehicle best-suited for mid-game requirements in Need for Speed Unbound. As players progress through Unbound's storyline and approach the end-game, races will get too difficult to win with the Emira.

Nevertheless, the Lotus Emira 2021 edition is a good option that's easily acquired considering that it's a campaign vehicle in Unbound. The requirements to unlock the Emira are as follows:

Lotus Emira 2021 will be available to purchase after after beating Qualifier 1 in the Story Mode of Need for Speed Unbound.

Players must at least have $106,000 in their banks to purchase this vehicle, once it's unlocked.

For Online mode, players must finish 30 Tier B playlists.

As a Sports Car that can be unlocked from the campaign mode, players will not have too much trouble unlocking the Emira 2021 in Unbound. Obtaining the $106,000 required to purchase it should also be easy by completing side objectives.

The Lotus Emira 2021 is a A+ tier car that comes with a stock rating of 221. This rear-wheel-drive vehicle has a handling of 40% grip. With a top-speed of 180 mph, the Emira 2021 is capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds, easily beating most contenders in the same class.

The Need for Speed franchise has rarely failed to deliver an immersive racing experience to fans, with their titles usually featuring intense narratives as well. Entries like NFS Rivals and Most Wanted 2012 may have deviated from the regular formula of the series, but it has still given fans a few solid racing titles.

Unbound reinforces the classic arcade-racing style of the franchise with a unique narrative turn. The brand new artstyle adds a certain amount of allure to the overall visuals. Need for Speed Unbound is a classic example of creativity and passion that has helped the franchise return its love to fans after a long time.

Being a title that works better in street-racing settings, Unbound is an action-packed game that delivers gorgeous visuals and gameplay that goes way back to the roots of the franchise. Unbound is available on both Steam and Origin for gamers who wish to take a ride through Lakeshore City and unlock their favorite vehicles.

