How to get the Lush Reed Island Token in Lost Ark

The Lush Island Token is one of 95 Island Tokens that players can collect in Lost Ark. There is an NPC by the name of Opher on the Lonely Island. This is where players can turn in the Island Tokens they have found, with more in their possession amounting to rarer rewards.

The token found on Lush Island will certainly help gain some great rewards. However, it requires a bit of luck as a PVP event needs to be completed. Even then, a reward bag must be opened with but a chance for an Island Token.

How to obtain the Lush Reed Island Token in Lost Ark

Any PVP event on Lush Reed Island will work. The trick is actually getting to the island. It is an Adventure Island which means it will only appear at specific times during the day.

On the Calendar page, players can check times for the different Adventure Islands to see when it appears. It will only show Lush Reed Island's designated time once it has been unlocked in Lost Ark.

A look at Lush Reed island on the map (Image via Smilegate)

After entering the island, a PVP event will start after three minutes. To earn a reward bag, players must gain a total of 1,000 points. Kills grant 10 points and assists grant 5 points.

Open the reward bag after it has been earned in the PVP event. Special items such as Overwhelm Skill Rune, High Seas Coin Chests, and Pirate Coins may be obtained from the bag.

Players can check the Adventure Island appearance notification info for times (Image via Smilegate)

In this instance, however, players want to find the Lush Island Token. What is given from the reward bag is completely random, so they'll need to keep their fingers crossed that the bag dishes out the token.

In summary, not only do players need to hope they are logged in to Lost Ark at the perfect time to travel to Lush Island, they need to have incredible PVP skills and the favor of the RNG gods to net the Island Token.

