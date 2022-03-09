How to obtain the Anguish Isle Island token in Lost Ark

Lost Ark Players have a lot to look forward to in terms of content as the lands of Arkesia are incredibly vast, with a plethora of main narrative missions and side quests.

Completionists will spend thousands of hours finishing everything that Smilegate’s MMO can throw at them. This will include collecting all the Island Tokens and completing the quests in the Adventurer’s Tome.

There are 95 Island Tokens in total in the game, which players can collect and turn in at the NPC in Opher for some fantastic rewards. Some of the most valuable rewards that the tokens can buy are Skill Points, Stat Potions, and Mounts.

Island Tokens are not readily accessible in Lost Ark. Each of them has a set of quirks that must be fulfilled before adventurers can get their hands on one.

The community considers the Anguish Isle Island Token to be one of the hardest to receive amongst the lot. Hopefully, today’s guide will help those who are still struggling to receive the item.

Obtaining the Anguish Isle Island Token in Lost Ark

To obtain the Anguish Isle Island Token in Lost Ark, players will have to rely a bit on RnG (Random number generation). They will also have to complete a few questlines before the dungeon that rewards and the token unlocks.

To be able to access the dungeon, adventurers will need to complete the following Main mission chain:

To The Anguished Isle

Assisting the Isle’s Militia

Unusual Mayhem

The Kidnapped People

The Anguished Isle’s Secret

Upon doing so, they will finally unlock a repeatable quest in an area called May They Find Peace, which can be done every day. The quest will ask the player to defeat several enemies across the island. In return, it will drop Crimson Skein, which is an exclusive currency tied to the quest, as well as the Garden of Despair Key.

This key will grant access to the dungeon located at the back of the map. Upon entering the dungeon, players will need to complete the entire thing and defeat the final boss of the area.

This is where the RNG drop factor kicks in, as players will only be able to get the Anguish Isle Island Token if the boss drops it along with a handsome amount of Crimson Skein. Apart from this, the boss can also drop very rare items called the Omnium Star and the Overwhelm Skill Rune.

Since the rewards are highly dependent on probability, it’s advised that adventurers try the quest and the dungeon out every day.

What are Crimson Skeins used for in Lost Ark?

While still on the subject of valuable drops and collectibles, it’s essential to talk about the Crimson Skein that players can obtain a lot of while doing the daily wurst.

These are, as mentioned, exclusive currencies that are tied to the very quest itself. With this, adventurers will be able to buy the following:

Overwhelm Rune: 3,600 Crimson Skein

T2 Gem Chest: 40 Crimson Skein

T3 Gem Chest: 200 Crimson Skein

Uncommon Engraving Recipe Chest: 30 Crimson Skein

Rare Engraving Recipe Chest: 80 Crimson Skein

Epic Engraving Recipe Chest: 200 Crimson Skein

Legendary Engraving Recipe Chest: 600 Crimson Skein

Life Leapstone Chest: 10 Crimson Skein

Honor Leapstone Chest: 20 Crimson Skein

Hollowfruit: 600 Crimson Skein

There is indeed a lot of content that players enjoy daily in Lost Ark, and the live service helps keep the MMO fresh and allows Smilegate to add new content ranging from quests, currencies, items, skills, and more.

