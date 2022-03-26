How to get the Magic Rod in Tunic

Tunic players can get their hands on the Magic Rod to open up more combat options.

For the majority of the game's opening portion, players will be limited to their melee weapons. From a stick to a mighty sword that can be obtained, striking enemies from up close will be the only way to fight.

After a few hours into the story, however, players can get their hands on a ranged combat weapon. The Magic Rod will allow for those ranged attacks and can be found in front of the large monolith made of gold.

How to obtain the Magic Rod in Tunic

It takes a lot of work to obtain Magic Rod in Tunic, but it is certainly worth it (Image via Finji)

Players will need to ring the Eastern and Western bells in order to access the Magic Rod. This can be done by overcoming two of the game's mightiest boss battles.

First, they need to defeat the Guard Captain. To do so, they need to:

Find the Guard Captain at the top of Guardhouse 1

Focus on taking out his minions first and then aim for the Captain

Roll to dodge the Guard Captain's attacks

Get close to strike with the sword

Strike only a few times and then back up to stay defensive

Repeat this to take down the Guard Captain's health

Ring the Eastern Bell when the Guard Captain is beaten

Tunic players will need to move on from the Guard Captain battle to the Garden Knight battle. To defeat the Garden Knight, players need to:

Raise the Attack and Defense stats to 3 before fighting the Garden Knight

Head towards the Western Bell and the Garden Knight will be blocking the way

It has a slashing combo, a ground strike with an uppercut, and three shotgun blasts

Dodge the attacks and strike to the side during the shotgun blasts, as all three shots will be fired in the same direction

Keep a distance during the other attacks and only strike when the Knight is left vulnerable

Follow this strategy throughout the battle and take down the Garden Knight

Move past it to ring the Western Bell

After this, players need to go to the Sealed Temple near the center of the Overworld, enter the Sealed Temple, and climb the ladder to the next level. Afterwards, players need to exit towards the cliffs and climb the next ladder.

Players need to move to the west to find the golden monolith. The Magic Rod is floating in front of the structure. After approaching the Magic Rod, the little fox will pick it up and add it to its arsenal.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete