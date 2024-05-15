How to get the Match and Candle in Animal Well?

Matches and Candles in Animal Well are collectibles that you can gather to unlock rewards. Similar to Eggs, Matches and Candles can be found across the map. They are relatively easier to locate because the Candles are mostly placed in easy-to-reach parts of a room and matchboxes are hard to miss.

There are nine matches and nine Candles in Animal Well. Collecting them is necessary for unlocking the true ending and is a very handy tool that can help you locate all the hidden Eggs. In this article, we have shared all the locations of the Candles and Matches in Animal Well to help you collect them all.

All the Candle locations in Animal Well

The locations of Candles in Animal Well (image via Bigmode)

Candle 1: Just east of the starting room, the room with the crank and shadow monster.

You can get this in the dark labyrinth-like area, just after getting the disc.

Candle 3: Get the 'remote' item and then go into the room with the switch near the exit.

Candle 4: It is in the room with multiple switches, search the bottom left corner.

Candle 5: Remember the room with the giant bat? It's is there.

Candle 6: It is in the room where you first fought the Iguana with your Chinchilla companion. Come back here with the B. Wand to get the candle.

Candle 7: In the area that gets unlocked by throwing the disc between two switches

Candle 8: In the room where you can find four different exits and you have to move between them to progress, the candle is in the middle of the room.

Candle 9: This Candle can be found in the room where you saw two penguins.

All the Match locations in Animal Well

Locations of Matches in Animal Well (Image via Bigmode)

Match 1: Go left to the room containing the first platform you can raise from the Save Room in the game's beginning area. After crossing the water to the left and opening the door directly after it, you'll see a concealed area with a match inside .

Match 2: Exit the central chamber to the left, walk past the penguin topiary, and enter the area with the mosaic tile of fish on the rear wall. In the middle of the space is a chest.

Match 3: Go up one screen and to the right after exiting the Egg Room. To the right, there's a wall that can be adjusted. Once it's open, enter and toss the disc at the right switch. After it flips, you will find the Match inside a wall that opens slightly beneath you.

Match 4: The dog statues in the upper left corner of the map exit to the right of the Save Room. Press the button to unlock the dual portals and hop over the moving lift. To get to this Match, descend the ladder.

Match 5: To find this match, you must enter the Egg Room through a fishhead tunnel. It is located in a chest above the exit.

Match 6: Climb the shifting waterfall located in the map's upper left corner. You'll arrive at a labyrinth with revolving floors and walls. Here the lower left chest has the match.

Match 7: It is in the dark Save Room in the Jungle. You are bound to encounter this match because it's located along the route taken by most players to solve this section of the map.

Match 8: Turn right out of the main area and enter the room past the bunny mural. To activate the switch and descend, use your Yoyo. To obtain this match, open the chest located to the right of this dimly lit area.

Match 9: From the pit you fall into to get the Yoyo, you can view this Match chest. To get there, proceed left after reaching the Giraffe room on the walkway. Use your Bubble to enter the next chamber and go to the concealed area in the upper left corner for this match.

These are all the locations of the Matches and Candles in Animal Well. Once collected, you receive an achievement if you are playing on Steam, along with a reward. To claim the reward, return to the starting area.