Cyberpunk 2077 has a full on wanted system, much like Grand Theft Auto.

It is quite easy to get a wanted level in Cyberpunk 2077. It appears as stars in the type right of the HUD. It is very similar to the system in Grand Theft Auto in many ways. Players can commit crimes that are reported and a wanted level is given based on the severity of it.

The difference is that the police put a bounty on the player and crimes being reported are indicated on the screen. It isn't easy to get the max wanted level in Cyberpunk 2077. It is simple, though. Just kill all of the in-game cops.

How to get to Max Wanted Level in Cyberpunk 2077

Max wanted level in Cyberpunk 2077 is obtained when four stars appear on the screen. In the top right, they are blue and sit next to the mini map. There is no one way to achieve max wanted level, but the simplest way is to just start shooting.

A reported crime needs to be committed. Run someone over. Shoot them in broad daylight. Punch them to death. Pick one way to get the attention of the police. They will be called to that area with a bounty placed on V.

Once they arrive, unload all that the character has on them. Backup will soon arrive and this where things get tricky. A ton of NCPD officers will arrive to apprehend V. Find cover and keep the shootout going.

Once enough of the in-game police officers have been defeated, the wanted level will begin to rise. At that point, the Elite officers will make their way their way to the location. They are the best of the best and some of the hardest enemies in the game. Think of them as the SWAT team of Cyberpunk 2077, when compared to GTA.

Survive long enough and kill as many of the NCPD as possible. The player will eventually get to the four star wanted status and the NCPD will be throwing everything they have at V. Now, it's up to the player whether V makes it out alive or the NCPD takes them out.