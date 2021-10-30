How to get all MCU skins in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has a lot of customization options, including character skins.

Outfits in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy are in abundance. There are tons of skins to unlock, but fans are eager to get their hands on a set that is much more familiar to them.

The Marvel Cinametic Universe, or MCU, has brought new fans to the comic companies product with some incredible movies. It is only fitting that players can find the Guardians' MCU skins in purple chests throughout the story.

How players can get every MCU outfit in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Star-Lord

Star-Lord's MCU outfit. (Image via Square Enix)

Star-Lord is the main protagonist of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. He is the character you will play as you get into hijinx with the team. To find his MCU skin, you'll need to be on Knowhere during Chapter 6.

After the scene with Lipless at the bar, take a right and approach a building surrounded by pink stuff. At that building, go left to find some kids playing. Jump the guardrail onto some pipes and you'll find the costume's chest there.

Drax

Drax's MCU outfit. (Image via Square Enix)

Drax's MCU skin is quite easy to locate in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. In Chapter 4, once you return to Lady Hellbender's throne room, there will be a purple chest behind it. Go up the red ramp, jump across, and open it up.

Gamora

Gamora's MCU outfit. (Image via Square Enix)

You can locate Gamora's MCU skin in Chapter 3. After climbing the red resistance ship, you'll come to a point where Star-Lord speaks with Gamora. They will talk about finding monster tracks.

Turn to the right and you'll see a red structure with holes in it. Follow that path and turn left after you come across some basic components to collect. Crawl into the hole covered in blue plants.

Go right and destroy the moss with a charged shot. Defeat the jelly creature with another charged shot and take down the white moss. Go through the now revealed path and climb to the higher platform to find the chest.

Groot

Groot's MCU outfit. (Image via Square Enix)

Chapter 1 is where you will find Groot's MCU outfit in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Once the cutscene ends with the giant black monster and the yellow Infinity Stone, turn immediately to the right.

Crawl in the small entrance under the pink goo. In the next room are a bunch of yellow boxes, with one purple chest to the right. Open it up and you'll have the easiest MCU outfit that can be obtained.

Rocket

Rocket's MCU outfit. (Image via Square Enix)

Lastly, is the Rocket Raccoon MCU outfit. It is also found in Chapter 1 of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. When Rocket mentions a dead end on the right side, ignore him and keep going that way.

Get on the wrecked ship and find a hole in the roof. Drop down into the purple ship from that hole and look around the room. The chest containing Rocket's MCU skin is waiting to be opened, right there.

