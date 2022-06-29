How to get the Merc Whistle in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The latest entry in the Fire Emblem franchise is finally here in the form of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Unlike standard titles in the franchise, Three Hopes takes the strategy-based gameplay the franchise is known for and brings it to a more immersive, real-time perspective.

While fans of the main franchise may be a bit iffy on the new form of gameplay, newcomers will find the action-based style of gameplay to be much more welcoming. This entry will undoubtedly get some fresh eyes on the franchise and greatly increase the size of the Fire Emblem community.

Three Hopes has a lot of depth. The ever-present social mechanics the series is known for are also found in this entry. This makes gift-giving and item management a big part of gameplay. One of the crucial items players can get their hands on in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the Merc Whistle.

Details and effects of the Merc Whistle in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The Merc Whistle is an item that players can receive during their playthrough, and it can be given to any ally of the player's choosing. This item is important because only one can be received during a player's playthrough, and the player will have to make a tough decision regarding who they would like to give the item to.

This item is obtained automatically when the player reaches Chapter 10 of the story. From there, players are free to choose who they give the Merc Whistle to as long as they have an 'A' support rank with the player. This item unlocks the special ability of the ally the player chooses to gift it to. But what does this mean?

Upon giving an ally of their choosing the Merc Whistle, they will receive an accessory in exchange. This accessory will give the player access to that character's unique special ability to use in combat. With so many different characters to choose from, many players want to know which ability is the best.

Typically, most players agree that saving the whistle for Chapter 15 after the player recruits Byleth is the best option. In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Byleth gives the player the ability to stop time for a short period of time and unleash a wave of damage to cleave through hordes of troops the game throws at them.

With many characters being restricted to the nation the player chooses to support during their playthrough, many players may not have access to everyone. However, for those who have chosen the Leicester Alliance, Raphael may be worth considering as a worthy candidate for the Merc Whistle.

While it is true that Raphael may be considered a "meme pick" by the community, he may be worth a chance for players new to the Warriors game format. His ability is an upgrade to the player's power, which makes it great for cleaving through powerful units.

