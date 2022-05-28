How to get Merciless items in V Rising

V Rising players can collect a massive arsenal of the most brutal weapons they can possibly imagine.

Every weapon in the game has its purpose and every piece of gear serves to keep a vampire in the fight. Sometimes, though, the basic gear and weapons available just don't cut it.

This is where Merciless upgrades come in. Existing gear and weapons can be made even more powerful with Merciless enhancements. These boosted items can be researched or crafted from recipes gained by defeating enemies.

How to obtain Merciless upgrades through research in V Rising

Use the Research Desk in V Rising for potential Merciless recipes (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Both methods are, unfortunately, randomized. Players need to wish for some serious luck and take it from there. Using the first method, research can be done in the Research Table.

Here is how to unlock the Research Desk that allows players to craft the Research Table so they may begin researching technology in hopes of obtaining Merciless recipes:

Build a Research Desk in the Castle with 120 Animal Hide, 80 Stone, and 8 Planks

Defeat Nicholaus the Fallen to earn crafting recipes for the Research Table

Craft the Research Table at the Research Desk using 40 Papers, 40 Plank, 8 Copper Ingot, and 8 Grave Dust

50 Paper will be required to research new random technologies at the Research Desk

Exchange 50 papers and a new structure, armor, weapon, or other item will be randomly discovered

Players may also build a Study, which gives them a better chance at more powerful gear weapons, but it requires a much more expensive 75 Scrolls in order to conduct any research there.

With every new attempt at research in V Rising, there is a small chance that craft recipes may be given for a Merciless variant weapon or piece of armor, such as a Merciless Copper Mace or the Merciless Nightstalker armor.

How to obtain Merciless items in battle

Taking down mob bosses in V Rising may provide Merciless items as a reward (Image via Stunlock Studios)

The second method requires just as much RNG as the first, but V Rising players might have more fun doing it this way. It requires them to go out in the wild and pick some fights.

Mob bosses and bosses found through Blood Altar tracking may reward crating recipes for Merciless armor and weapons. Tracked bosses will show their rewards in the Blood Altar, so those that don't have a randomized reward can be skipped.

A highly recommended location to farm mob bosses is the Bandity Armory in the west portion of Farbane Woods. Any region's mob bosses can be farmed, but this is the earliest and easiest place to do it.

Just take them out like normal and repeat until they drop a Merciless upgrade. It can take a while, but it is much better than standing next to a Research Desk. At least players get to see some action while hoping for some good loot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul