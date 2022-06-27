How to get Mjolnir in Ark: Survival Evolved

Along with Ark: Survival Evolved's Fjordur DLC has come a bevy of new content, including a new Tek Sword skin. This skin resembles Mjolnir, the mighty weapon of the Norse god Thor, and players can wield it for themselves in the monster-laden lands.

To obtain Mjolnir in Ark: Survival Evolved, players must have made a significant amount of progress in Fjordur. Players should have progressed to at least level 190 to unlock the ability to obtain the skin. There are also a sizable number of enemies to defeat to snag Mjolnir. Alternatively, players can also use console commands to utilize the skin without proceeding through its requirements.

Ark: Survival Evolved - Unlocking Mjolnir for use on your Tek Blade

SteinBjorn, one of the world bosses in Ark: Survival Evolved's Fjordur map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

After releasing level 190, Ark: Survival Evolved players must also ensure they have a Tek Blade available to apply the skin. Fortunately, as long as they're progressing through Fjordur's content, players should have already procured a Tek Blade or two through their gameplay progression. Players must also have defeated every boss that provides ascensions upon completion. It then comes down to receiving enough Fjordur runes through defeating alpha monsters.

Below, players can find the locations of a few alpha monsters and mini-bosses that should set them on the path to Mjolnir.

Mini-Boss locations

SteinBjorn - Found at the portal cave at Latitude 40, Longitude 48. The terminal on the right should allow players to summon it for 30 runestones.

Haiti and Skoll - Also located at a portal cave, specifically the one at Latitude 20.5, Longitude 37. The center terminal should summon them for the same runestone price.

Beyla - This particular mini-boss is found at the approximate coordinates Latitude 04.5, Longitude 47.

Alpha Monster locations

Dragon - This scaled wyrm is located at Latitude 87, Longitude 02, and is summoned via terminal. Ark: Survival Evolved players must ensure that the enemies they face via these portals are their Alpha variants. Otherwise, they won't receive the necessary artifacts to battle Alpha Fenrir. The dragon's artifacts can be found at (77, 66), (91, 78), and (8, 24).

Broodmother - The cave containing the Broodmother terminal can be found at Latitude 59, Longitude 64. Once defeated, the mother's artifacts are located at (21, 57), (71, 01), and (7.5, 40).

Megapithecus - This creature's terminal can be found at Latitude 56, Longitude 84. Its artifacts can be collected at (03, 04), (49.5, 14), and (21, 57).

Alpha Fenrir - Once players have defeated the Alpha monsters and collected their artifacts, they'll want to find one of Fjordur's floating runestones scattered about the world. Here, players can craft Fenrir's portal and battle Alpha Fenrir. Once the boss is defeated, it should drop the Tek Sword engram that allows players to apply the Mjolnir skin to their blade.

Additionally, it's possible for Ark: Survival Evolved players to bypass the cycle of monster battles and artifact collection via console commands. To do so, players simply need to open the command console and enter "Gfi mjolnir 1 0 0" and press the command button. Players should then be able to find the Mjolnir skin placed in their inventory.

