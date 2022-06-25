How to get Runestones in Ark: Survival Evolved Fjordur

Ark: Survival Evolved has recently unveiled its latest evolution of the landmark title in the survival game genre. The Fjordur expansion takes a Norse mythology spin to the prehistoric action, adding a ton of fantastical elements and plenty of new threats to battle.

The game was one of the earliest success stories of the Early Access program on the Steam store. Players have been enjoying new content that has hit the game ever since it made its full release back in 2017. Five years later, the game is still making huge leaps forward.

How can players find Runestones in Ark: Survival Evolved?

ARK: Survival Evolved @survivetheark Fjordur is now live on all platforms!



Norse-inspired archipelago



Four new creatures for you to collect



Norse-inspired archipelago, Four new creatures for you to collect, A huge 140 square kilometers of icy biomes to explore!

Ark: Survival Evolved is a game about hunting and gathering, and a lot of things must be gathered before hunting can begin. Players will need to hunt down a few specific creatures in order to extract Runestones.

Runestones are only dropped by Alpha Beasts, which are rarer than traditional animals. There are eight kinds of Alphas throughout the Fjordur area, each of which has a chance to drop Runestones.

The appearance rate of these rarer creatures has massively increased with the Fjordur expansion. Alpha beasts are more powerful and dangerous than typical animals, so this is a blessing and a curse.

Heading to Alpha bases is an important part of hunting down these monsters. Several areas happen to feature greater concentrations of alphas, and they'll be very useful to hunters. A few verified good areas are marked in this video:

Most alphas will drop a few Runestones. Players will need a total of 900 to fulfill their main purpose.

What do Runestones do in Ark: Survival Evolved?

Dollie @NotDollie New peak Steam CCU of 205k!



We're blown away by the support and passion of the community - it's both humbling and inspiring. Thank you for making all of us at WC smile as we continue to work on ARK 2.



And 7 years in too...amazing!



You're the best!



We're blown away by the support and passion of the community - it's both humbling and inspiring. Thank you for making all of us at WC smile as we continue to work on ARK 2. And 7 years in too...amazing!

Ark: Survival Evolved requires its players to continue hunting and gathering to get ahead. Hunting Alpha creatures and gathering their Runestones will allow the player to hunt bigger enemies.

The Fjordur update contains seven total bosses. Three mini-bosses who must be defeated to take on the three Island Bosses, who must be defeated to beat the final boss. Players will need Runestones to start this long process.

Each mini-boss takes 300 Runestones to complete summoning. By gathering those red stones and traveling to the right coordinates, players can take on the mini-boss.

After beating down the mini-bosses, players will earn a relic from each of their corpses. All three of the larger bosses need one of those relics in order to appear when summoned.

Once players can summon the three Island Bosses, they can defeat them and claim their heads. Taking trophies from these deadly beasts will allow them to summon the area's final boss, the Fenrir.

The Fenrir is both the ultimate threat and the final prize of the Fjordur area. Once players defeat the deadly wolf, they can tame it for themselves.

Ark: Survival Evolved is a cyclical experience, but it never gets old for fans. All they have to do to start the climb is hunt down every Alpha beast they can find and take their stones.

