How to get Modern Controls in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered

Arriving on modern PC and console platforms, players can freely switch to and from Modern Controls in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. Considering these are old games, they follow a Tank Control scheme that most players today will be unable to get accustomed to easily. As such, developer Aspyr has provided an alternative to allow modern fans to engage with the title.
Cue the aptly titled Modern Controls. This guide details how players can switch to them in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered.
How to toggle Modern Controls in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered?
Despite a modern release, Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered is a surprisingly simple port. Note that it consists of the original trilogy and not the Tomb Raider Collection of the isometric games. To use Modern Controls, you will need to go to the Games/Controls/Sounds menu and then under Controls. Here, you will be able to toggle between Tank Controls and the newer Modern Controls.
While the former allow switching faced direction using left and right on the movement sticks/keys, the modern scheme has been uplifted from developer Crystal Dynamic's previous efforts such as Tomb Raider Anniversary. This also features a tweaked camera in addition to more freeform movement options.
Here is the full list of Modern Controls in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered across each platform:
PlayStation
- Move: Left Stick (LS)
- Walk: Square + LS
- Dash: L3
- Look: Right Stick (RS)
- Zoom: R3
- Jump: X
- Action: Triangle
- Equip Weapon: L2 (hold)
- Shoot: R2
- Roll: Circle
- Duck: L1
- Photo Mode: R1+L1
Xbox
- Move: Left Stick (LS)
- Walk: X + LS
- Dash: L3
- Look: Right Stick (RS)
- Zoom: R3
- Jump: A
- Action: T
- Equip Weapon: L2 (hold)
- Shoot: RT
- Roll: B
- Duck: LB
- Photo Mode: RB+LB
Nintendo Switch
- Move: Left Stick (LS)
- Walk: Y + LS
- Dash: L3
- Look: Right Stick (RS)
- Zoom: R3
- Jump: B
- Action: X
- Equip Weapon: ZL (hold)
- Shoot: ZR
- Roll: A
- Duck: L
- Photo Mode: L+R
PC
- Move: WASD
- Walk: Left Alt
- Dash: Left Shift
- Look: Mouse
- Zoom: Middle Mouse
- Jump: Space
- Action: E
- Equip Weapon: Right-Click (hold)
- Shoot: Left-Click
- Roll: Left Ctrl
- Duck: C
- Photo Mode: P
Additional Controls:
- Ledge Grab: Press Shoot when jumping toward a ledge
- Drop off ledge: Approach ledge while holding Shoot then use Roll to drop
- Sideflips and Backflips: Hold Equip Weapon + Jump + Directional input on LS or WASD. Requires players to equip guns to perform.
- Frontflips and Backflips + 180: Equip Weapon + Jump + LS (Up/Down) + Roll (immediately after)
- Harpoon: Press Equip Weapon underwater
- Swan Dive: Jump + Move + Roll
While these grant new players a way to experience iconic games featuring the classic heroine Lara Croft, Modern Controls in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered have become controversial for being a downgrade. In other words, they're not just a tad more cumbersome, but side and back steps cannot be performed due to the design.
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.