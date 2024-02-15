How to get Modern Controls in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered

Arriving on modern PC and console platforms, players can freely switch to and from Modern Controls in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. Considering these are old games, they follow a Tank Control scheme that most players today will be unable to get accustomed to easily. As such, developer Aspyr has provided an alternative to allow modern fans to engage with the title.

Cue the aptly titled Modern Controls. This guide details how players can switch to them in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered.

How to toggle Modern Controls in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered?

Despite a modern release, Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered is a surprisingly simple port. Note that it consists of the original trilogy and not the Tomb Raider Collection of the isometric games. To use Modern Controls, you will need to go to the Games/Controls/Sounds menu and then under Controls. Here, you will be able to toggle between Tank Controls and the newer Modern Controls.

While the former allow switching faced direction using left and right on the movement sticks/keys, the modern scheme has been uplifted from developer Crystal Dynamic's previous efforts such as Tomb Raider Anniversary. This also features a tweaked camera in addition to more freeform movement options.

Here is the full list of Modern Controls in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered across each platform:

PlayStation

Move: Left Stick (LS)

Left Stick (LS) Walk: Square + LS

Square + LS Dash: L3

L3 Look: Right Stick (RS)

Right Stick (RS) Zoom: R3

R3 Jump: X

X Action: Triangle

Triangle Equip Weapon: L2 (hold)

L2 (hold) Shoot: R2

R2 Roll: Circle

Circle Duck: L1

L1 Photo Mode: R1+L1

Xbox

Move: Left Stick (LS)

Left Stick (LS) Walk: X + LS

X + LS Dash: L3

L3 Look: Right Stick (RS)

Right Stick (RS) Zoom: R3

R3 Jump: A

A Action: T

T Equip Weapon: L2 (hold)

L2 (hold) Shoot: RT

RT Roll: B

B Duck: LB

LB Photo Mode: RB+LB

Newer players may find Modern Controls in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered more suitable (Image via Aspyr)

Nintendo Switch

Move: Left Stick (LS)

Left Stick (LS) Walk: Y + LS

Y + LS Dash: L3

L3 Look: Right Stick (RS)

Right Stick (RS) Zoom: R3

R3 Jump: B

B Action: X

X Equip Weapon: ZL (hold)

ZL (hold) Shoot: ZR

ZR Roll: A

A Duck: L

L Photo Mode: L+R

PC

Move: WASD

WASD Walk: Left Alt

Left Alt Dash: Left Shift

Left Shift Look: Mouse

Mouse Zoom: Middle Mouse

Middle Mouse Jump: Space

Space Action: E

E Equip Weapon: Right-Click (hold)

Right-Click (hold) Shoot: Left-Click

Left-Click Roll: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Duck: C

C Photo Mode: P

Additional Controls:

Ledge Grab: Press Shoot when jumping toward a ledge

Press Shoot when jumping toward a ledge Drop off ledge: Approach ledge while holding Shoot then use Roll to drop

Approach ledge while holding Shoot then use Roll to drop Sideflips and Backflips: Hold Equip Weapon + Jump + Directional input on LS or WASD. Requires players to equip guns to perform.

Hold Equip Weapon + Jump + Directional input on LS or WASD. Requires players to equip guns to perform. Frontflips and Backflips + 180: Equip Weapon + Jump + LS (Up/Down) + Roll (immediately after)

Equip Weapon + Jump + LS (Up/Down) + Roll (immediately after) Harpoon: Press Equip Weapon underwater

Press Equip Weapon underwater Swan Dive: Jump + Move + Roll

While these grant new players a way to experience iconic games featuring the classic heroine Lara Croft, Modern Controls in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered have become controversial for being a downgrade. In other words, they're not just a tad more cumbersome, but side and back steps cannot be performed due to the design.

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.