10 upcoming games rumored to release in 2024

As 2023 enters its final quarter, the gaming community is eagerly anticipating title launches scheduled for next year. 2023 has been a remarkable year for gamers, with major titles making their way to various platforms and pushing the boundaries of various genres. While some games have been officially confirmed for 2024, there are many highly anticipated titles that have been the subject of rumors, and fans are optimistic that they will see the light of day in 2024.

From Tomb Raider sequels to new Marvel titles, here are 10 upcoming games rumored to be released next year.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 upcoming games rumored to launch in 2024

1) Next Deus Ex game

Deus Ex is an upcoming game reportedly set to release in 2024 (Image via Eidos Montreal)

Fans of the Deus Ex franchise are eagerly awaiting a new game from Eidos Montreal Studios. Deus Ex titles are loved for their cyberpunk themes, deep stories, and action-packed gameplay.

The last entry, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, left players hanging in 2016, and they've been eager to see how the story continues ever since. This has created a lot of excitement and anticipation for a sequel.

2) Project 007

Project 007 is an upcoming game about James Bond (Image via IO Interactive)

This upcoming James Bond action game is currently in development by IO Interactive, the studio renowned for creating some of the best stealth games, including Hitman 3.

This time, IO is shifting from its iconic Agent 47 to embrace one of the most iconic secret agents in cinema history. The game promises to offer a fresh take on James Bond, and it's described as an "origin story," which means it won't be based on any of the previous cinematic versions of the character.

While the title's release date remains unknown, there are rumors suggesting it might launch in 2024.

3) Grand Theft Auto 6

GTA 6 is rumored to be released in 2024 or 2025 (Image via Rockstar North)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has been one of the most highly anticipated games in recent years. While official information about the title has been scarce, the fervent fanbase has been speculating eagerly about the upcoming installment. In February 2022, Rockstar Games officially confirmed that GTA 6 is indeed in active development.

The closest thing fans have to a release window comes from a credible source, Rockstar insider Tez2, who suggests that developers of the upcoming game are aiming for a holiday 2024 release.

4) Dino Crisis Remake

Fans are expecting a Dino Crisis remake two decades after its last installment (Image via Capcom)

Dino Crisis is a game that redefined the horror genre, replacing the slow-moving undead with ferocious prehistoric beasts in a sci-fi horror adventure that continues to evoke nostalgic memories almost 25 years later.

While Resident Evil has become the top-selling horror franchise in video game history, boasting numerous mainline entries and spinoffs, Dino Crisis has been sitting on Capcom's sidelines without a new game for over two decades since the release of Dino Crisis 3 in 2003. However, recent rumors suggest that we may finally see a remake in 2024.

5) Painkiller

Painkiller is an upcoming game reportedly set to be released in 2024 (Image via People Can Fly)

Originally launched in 2004, Painkiller is a first-person horror shooter that was crafted to satiate the appetite of gamers seeking high-octane, fast-paced action. It's a nightmarish thrill ride for adrenaline junkies and features relentless hordes of hellish monsters.

Speculation is on the rise that we may finally see a remake of this game arriving on PC and consoles in 2024, marking two decades since its initial release.

6) Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider is reportedly set to be unveiled early next year (Image via Crystal Dynamics)

We may see Lara Croft again in the near future. Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the latest installment in the iconic franchise, was released four years ago. It's not surprising that an upcoming game is in the works, and although its release date remains unknown, there are indications that it may arrive sooner than anticipated.

Recent insights from a reliable insider, Miller Ross, suggest that the game's development is more advanced than previously thought. There's a possibility that the new Tomb Raider game could be unveiled either later this year or in early 2024.

7) Mass Effect

Looks like Mass Effect 5 is coming soon (Image via Bioware)

The next installment in the Mass Effect series, tentatively referred to as Mass Effect 5, is an upcoming game currently in development. Although details about its release date and official title remain unclear, the title is confirmed to be the fifth entry in the renowned Bioware sci-fi series.

What's known so far is that the upcoming Mass Effect game will serve as a continuation of the original trilogy, celebrated for its outstanding RPG elements. Bioware has also affirmed its commitment to maintaining a single-player experience, similar to its predecessors, and has teased the return of characters from the original trilogy.

8) Black Panther

Black Panther is an upcoming game currently in its early stages of development (Image via EA Studio)

A new game featuring the iconic hero Black Panther is in development by a new triple-A studio within EA's lineup. It's anticipated to be a standout title on the PS5 and Xbox Series X once it's released. EA has been actively involved in publishing Marvel games, including an upcoming Iron Man title with an open-world concept.

While this game is still in the early stages of development, EA's announcement has raised hopes that it might be ready for release in 2024, giving fans something to eagerly anticipate.

9) Marvel Ensemble

Marvel Ensemble is one of the upcoming games in the Marvel franchise (Image Skydance New Media)

Skydance New Media has given fans a glimpse of its upcoming Marvel universe ensemble game through a teaser trailer. The title seems to be situated in the World War II era and will revolve around a narrative-driven adventure starring a young Captain America (Steve Rogers), Black Panther (Azzuri), Gabriel Jones, and Nanali.

While key details like the official title, supported platforms, and the release date remain undisclosed, players can anticipate responsive controls and exciting gameplay that immerses them in the Marvel universe, drawing inspiration from the beloved comics, television series, and cinematic adaptations. Enthusiastic fans are hopeful for a potential 2024 release.

10) Batman Arkham Legacy

It's been quite a while since the release of Batman Arkham Knight, and it appears increasingly likely that an upcoming game will be officially announced soon, potentially with the title Batman Arkham Legacy (if recent rumors are accurate).

The title is expected to follow a gameplay style similar to the previous Batman Arkham titles, as WB Montreal is unlikely to deviate from a formula that has proven to be successful.

However, there are hopes that the upcoming game will bring some innovations to the series. Much like its predecessors, the title is anticipated to be open-world in nature, as evidenced by a job posting on WB Montreal's website, similar to the format of Arkham Knight.