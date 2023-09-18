5 reasons why a GTA 6 announcement is bound to happen in 2023

GTA 6 has been the talk of the town for an incredibly long time. There aren't many titles that would be able to generate as much hype, especially without an official announcement or trailer. However, that is exactly what separates this franchise from other video games. Many suggest that the highly anticipated sequel could be showcased formally on Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary.

It seemed like the perfect opportunity, but Rockstar Games decided to maintain silence on the topic. While nothing is confirmed, there is still a chance that an official reveal might be on the cards. So, let's take a look at five reasons why a GTA 6 announcement is bound to happen in 2023.

Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary and four more reasons why a GTA 6 announcement is bound to happen in 2023

1) Take-Two's anticipated fiscal 2025 revenue

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has held multiple earnings calls this year, and an interesting revelation was made at the one held in May 2023. Take-Two announced that it expects to generate eight billion dollars in Net-Bookings revenue during fiscal year 2025.

The company once again reiterated confidence in the anticipated fiscal 2025 Net-Bookings revenue during August's earnings call. Although Take-Two has many titles under its umbrella, GTA 6 is possibly the reason behind such expectations.

As fiscal 2025 should last from late 2024 to early 2025, many believe that the next Grand Theft Auto could be released within that period. If so, Rockstar would require some time for promotions, which could begin with a 2023 announcement.

2) Rockstar usually releases trailers well in advance

If the anticipated fiscal 2025 GTA 6 release date turns out to be true, Rockstar could formally announce the title with a trailer in 2023. This sits in line with how the gaming studio has promoted its last few original releases.

For instance, Grand Theft Auto 5's first trailer was uploaded in November 2011, followed by a September 2013 release. Red Dead Redemption 2, which came out in October 2018, had its first trailer uploaded in October 2016.

While Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition's announcement arrived just months before launch, it must be remembered that it was a remaster and much smaller in scale.

3) Insider predictions

Tez2's release date prediction (Image via Reddit: u/SuckzForYou)

In the absence of any official communication from Rockstar, insiders and data miners have become the source of information regarding leaks and rumors of the upcoming game. Few of them, like Tez2, have gained fans' trust by consistently providing reliable information about GTA Online updates well ahead of launch.

Interestingly, Tez2 suggested a late 2024 to early 2025 release window for Grand Theft Auto 6 much before Take-Two announced its anticipated Fiscal 2025 Net-Bookings revenue. Hence, there is a good chance of the sequel's announcement in 2023 leading up to a release possibly a year and a half from now.

4) Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary

Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary passed rather quietly. As mentioned before, many believed the event was the perfect occasion for announcing the next chapter in the series. While that isn't possible now, another event worthy of revealing GTA 6 is Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary.

The gaming studio could celebrate its 25th birthday by announcing what could be its biggest title ever. One way of doing this is via an in-game event in GTA Online, like the Red Dead Redemption 2-related treasure hunt.

5) It is possibly being teased already

According to last year's GTA 6 leaked footage, the game might be set in Vice City. It is one of the most iconic locations in the franchise, and some believe that Rockstar has already started teasing it in Grand Theft Auto Online.

This is because items linked to Vice City, like the Vice City Mambas as well as Vice City Metro Mule liveries, were added with the recent Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. If these are actually meant to tease the sequel, there is reason to believe that an announcement is bound to happen soon.

