How to get Moneda in Far Cry 6

You will need plenty of Moneda if you want to shop at Lola's Black Market in Far Cry 6.

Moneda is the currency used to purchase things from Lola at her Black Market. In Far Cry 6, Moneda can get you some rare materials such as industrial composites and circuits.

Aside from the Yaran Peso, Moneda is the most important currency you'll come across. There are three ways to obtain Moneda in Far Cry 6. You can complete special operations, do co-operative missions, or participate in weekly insurgencies.

Far Cry 6: How to get Moneda

Special operations

The Special Operations menu at Lola's Black Market. (Image via Ubisoft)

Lola and her Black Market can be found at any of the three main guerilla camps in Far Cry 6. Not only does she take your Moneda for her goods, but she also gives it out for completing special operations.

Right now, there are three special operations in Far Cry 6, with more coming soon. Mesozoico, Maceo, and Cocodrilo are the three you can complete currently. These can be repeated at different difficulty levels.

Co-op missions

Players on a co-operative mission in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

Completing Far Cry 6 missions with another player will reward you with a bit of Moneda each time. The special operations provided by Lola can also be done in the co-operative mode for an extra Moneda boost.

It appears that the missions in your journal are the ones that count. Main story quests and things like capturing bases or military targets will provide Moneda, while the likes of destroying anti-air guns will not.

Weekly insurgencies

A player working on stopping an Insurgency. (Image via Ubisoft)

Once the main Far Cry 6 campaign is beaten, you can jump into post-game content such as Weekly Insurgencies. Insurgency Mode is based around the idea that Castillo loyalists are trying to rise up again and take back Yara.

Each week, a new insurgency will take place. A region will end up under hostile control and you will have a list of tasks to complete in order to squash the insurgency.

You can capture FND bases and checkpoints, blow up anti-air cannons, and do special operations. Finishing these objectives and taking out the insurgents will provide Moneda.

