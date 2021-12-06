How to get new characters in Genshin Impact: All possible ways listed

Characters are undoubtedly the most important part of Genshin Impact. The developers constantly release new characters with their signature weapons, and the hype behind each new unit is always sky-scraping.

However, getting characters in Genshin Impact is not as easy as it seems (at least for F2P and low spenders).

Here are all the possible methods by which players can get their hands on new characters in the game.

Methods to get new characters in Genshin Impact

The following methods can help players in getting new characters in Genshin Impact:

Wishes

Archon quests

Paimon's Bargains

Permanent Events

Limited Time events

Wishes

Wishes are the primary source of getting new characters in Genshin Impact. Players can make Intertwined or Acquaint Fates with 160 Primogems. These fates can then be used on limited-time character event wish banners or the standard banner.

Players are guaranteed to get a four-star/five-star unit in every 10 wishes, and the five-star units are also distributed on the basis of pity and soft pity systems.

Archon quests

Genshin Impact beginners can get three starter characters while completing the prologue chapter of Mondstadt's Archon quest. These are:

Amber

Kaeya

Lisa

Paimon's Bargains

Paimon's Bargains is a section in the Genshin Impact shop where players can get valuable items/characters/material for Masterglass Starglitter.

Every month, the shop resets and two new characters are available for 34 Masterglass Starglitter each. The valuable resource is obtained when players get constellations of their existing characters, or copies of the weapons they already own.

It is worth noting that the Genshin Impact shop has a fixed pattern that repeats every six months. Kaeya and Barbara are up for sale at the moment.

Permanent Event

Two characters that beginners should quickly unlock are Barbara and Xiangling.

Barbara can be unlocked by completing the Baptism of Song event, and Xiangling is rewarded after players complete Floor 3, Chamber 3, of the Spiral Abyss.

Limited time events

Alongside Primogems and other rewards, some events in Genshin Impact history have also helped players in getting free four-star units. Over the past year of the game's release, the following characters have been handed out as a reward for taking part in events and completing certain challenges:

Unreconciled Stars - Fischl

- Fischl Stand by Me - One of Xiangling, Chongyun, Beidou, Ningguang, Xinyan, or Xingqiu

- One of Xiangling, Chongyun, Beidou, Ningguang, Xinyan, or Xingqiu Energy Amplifier Inititation - Diona

- Diona Thunder Sojourn -Beidou

-Beidou Labyrinth Warriors- Xinyan

It is safe to assume that more characters will arrive as free rewards in the upcoming events in Genshin Impact as well. In banners, players can expect Arataki Itto and Gorou in patch 2.3, and Shenhe and Yun Jin in 2.4.

Until then, players can grind for Primogems through the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event and try to unlock Albedo or Eula through the character event wish banners in Genshin Impact version 2.3.

