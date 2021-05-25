How to get new Moony pet and its skin through top-up event in Free Fire

Pets play an important role in Free Fire. Like characters, they possess unique abilities that help players defeat their opponents on the virtual battleground.

Free Fire currently has 15 pets, having recently introduced Mooney. The new pet was first seen in the OB27 Advance Server and has now been made accessible for players on the Indian server as part of a top-up event.

Moony top-up event in Free Fire

The Moony top-up event began earlier today, i.e., May 25, and will end on June 1.

The event gives players the opportunity to acquire numerous rewards, including the new Moony pet and its skin. All players have to do to obtain these rewards is purchase a specific number of diamonds.

Here is the list of items that players can obtain in the event, alongside the specified top-up requirements

Moony pet – Top up 100 diamonds

Moony Pet is the reward for purchasing 100 diamonds

Pet skin: Crystal Moony – Top up 300 diamonds

Crystal Moony pet skin can be acquired by purchasing 300 diamonds

Blueprint: Safari Riot – Top up 1000 diamonds

Players can also use the Safari Riot Blueprint to obtain rewards through the Incubator.

Readers can follow the steps given below to top-up Free Fire diamonds:

Step 1: Players should click on the diamond icon at the top of the main Free Fire home screen.

Select the preferred top-up option

Step 2: Various top-up options will appear on the screen. Players should select the desired top-up and complete the purchase through the preferred payment method.

Click on the claim button beside the corresponding rewards

Step 3: After the top-up is complete, players should head to the events section. Under the 'Moony Top Up' segment, they should click on the claim button beside the corresponding rewards.

Moony pet in Free Fire

Moony pet in Free Fire

Moony's official description on Free Fire reads:

"Although not from this world, he loves everything about us!"

Moony has a unique ability called 'Paranormal Activity,' which reduces damage by 20% when the owner is in an interaction countdown (i.e., using med kit, repeating, and more). This reduction will be increased to 35% at the maximum level.

