How to get Northlander Billets in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has introduced many craftable 4-star weapons that are more useful than the weapons you can obtain from the weapon banners. Players can visit the blacksmiths in each region to check what 4-star weapons can be crafted and what materials are required to craft them.

The most important material to craft these weapons is the Northlander Billets. Northlander billets are rare forging materials used in forging 4-star weapons. This article dives into how players can get their hands on Northlander Billets in Genshin Impact 2.5.

Genshin Impact: Players can get Northlander Billets through souvenir shops and weekly bosses

Northlander Billets in souvenir shop (Image via HoYoverse)

Northlander billets can be obtained of various types:

Northlander Bow Billet

Northlander Catalyst Billet

Northlander Claymore Billet

Northlander Polearm Billet

Northlander Sword Billet

There are various sources to obtain these Northlander Billets. The easiest way for players to get them is through souvenir shops. In update 2.5, there are three souvenir shops that can be discovered by players, located in Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma.

Players can visit the Mondstadt's souvenir shop to obtain a piece of Northlander Sword Billet and Inazuma's souvenir shop to obtain bow, catalyst, claymore, and polearm billets.

Souvenir shops allow players to exchange sigils for Northlander Billets. These shops do not restock so players can only get one copy of each billet through the shops.

Another method players can use to obtain Northlander Billets is by defeating weekly bosses in Genshin Impact. Weekly bosses are stronger than normal enemies and drop better rewards than normal enemies.

Defeating weekly bosses will spawn a trounce domain blossom and players can choose to claim the rewards in exchange for 30 original resins. There is a chance that the rewards will drop Northlander Billets depending on the world level and domain level of the account.

Players can defeat the following weekly bosses to have a chance to obtain billets:

Andrius (Wolvendom, Mondstadt)

Dvalin (Stormterror's Lair, Mondstadt)

Childe (Golden House, Liyue)

Azdaha (Nantianmen, Liyue)

La Signora (Tenshukaku, Inazuma)

Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto (Grand Narukami Shrine, Inazuma)

After the release of Inazuma, players were introduced to Sacred Sakura in Narukami Shrine in Inazuma, where travelers can offer electro sigils to increase the levels in exchange for rewards such as intertwined or acquaint fates, billets, and more.

Sacred Sakura have their respective billets as rewards at the following levels:

Northlander Sword Billet - Reward of Level 4

Northlander Claymore Billet - Reward of Level 14

Northlander Polearm Billet - Reward of Level 24

Northlander Catalyst Billet - Reward of Level 34

Northlander Bow Billet - Reward of Level 44

Players can get a billet of their choice from a gadget that players can obtain from the Midsummer Island Adventure Event Shop. Having said that, there are also some world quests and hidden places where players can find treasure chests that will drop Northlander Billets.

