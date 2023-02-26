How to get overpowered early in Hogwarts Legacy?

Avalanche Games' latest fantasy role-playing game, Hogwarts Legacy, features a host of spells, potion recipes, and powerful wizarding tools for players to discover and learn during their journey as a student at Hogwarts. Hogwarts Legacy is built as an homage to fans of the Potterverse stories. However, at its heart, it is a role-playing game, complete with plenty of powerful early-game unlocks.

While Hogwarts Legacy doles out new spells and powerful wizarding tools at a steady pace throughout its runtime, there are quite a few ways players can become overpowered (OP) early in-game. The game does take some time to open up and allows players to fully explore the open world of Hogwarts and its many hidden locations.

Be that as it may, once players unlock the ability to roam around Hogwarts freely, they can partake in certain activities and unlock skills that will ultimately allow them to become OP early. The next section features tips and tricks on unlocking powerful skills, spells, and other avenues to optimize your builds for the same in the title.

Tips and tricks to become overpowered early in Hogwarts Legacy

Much like any modern action role-playing game, Avalanche Games' fantasy RPG allows you to customize and evolve your playable character as you see fit. While there are no definitive ways to unlock late-game spells early, there are a few strategies that you can employ as soon as you get access to the open world to optimize your build best to get yourself overpowered quite early in Hogwarts Legacy.

Here are a few key strategies that you can use while building your character in Hogwarts Legacy to get OP early:

Focus on unlocking Talents: Talents are one of the game's most powerful and essential build development factors. You unlock Talents by completing Jackdaw's Rest quest. There are 48 different Talents types for you to unlock in the game. Given you can only spend 35 Talent points, you will need to be economical regarding which Talents you invest the points to optimize your build towards your preferred playstyle better. It should be noted that while you can replace Talents with one another, you cannot respecify them. Thus, you must be mindful of spending your hard-earned Talent points, especially in the early-game sections of Hogwarts Legacy.

Find and unlock hidden chests throughout Hogwarts: Hogwarts Legacy features a host of hidden chests throughout its open world and the castle section, which contain some beneficial resources that players can adopt to their advantage, especially in the early game sections. Finding these chests is also a great way to earn extra experience (XP) and credits (Galleons) on top of what you earn by completing the main story and optional quests. Given some of the most powerful spells are locked behind certain level requirements, getting to higher levels faster is a great way to get overpowered early in the game.

Choose proper traits for your gear: Much like any other action role-playing game, having access to powerful gear early in Hogwarts Legacy is the best way to get OP quickly. You can unlock some compelling traits for your combat gear early in the game by completing certain challenges that reward you with unique traits. The gear traits work in tandem with the spells you have access to. It's best to unlock and apply those traits that best fit your build's spell loadout. You can also upgrade these traits using crafting materials to further increase their efficiency.

Unlock powerful spells: Although the most powerful spells in the game are locked behind the main story progression, you unlock a few fairly early in the game. These are as effective as some of the end-game spells. Spells like Levioso, Depulso, Accio, Alohomora, and Disillusionment, to name a few, are some of the best to use in the early-game sections. These are geared more towards utility but also provide ample use in combat.

These are a handful of ways to optimize your build and get overpowered fairly early in the game. Hogwarts Legacy's versatile combat system offers plenty of avenues for experimentation with different spells and other wizardry tools (potions, herbs, etc.), which players can use to create some truly powerful builds in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

