How to get a Paint Can in Merge Mansion

Merge Mansion tasks players with solving matching puzzles so they can create new items that Maddie needs to repair her old family estate. The mansion, which has been vacant for more than 40 years, is divided into several areas featuring smaller tasks, each of which requires certain items to be accomplished.

Many of these objects are straightforward to create, but players, especially those new to the game, can find it challenging to obtain items like the Paint Can. This confusion can be attributed to the item's rarity and its widespread requirements.

Obtaining the Paint Can is not a difficult task in the Merge Mansion. This article will walk you through the process.

Here's how you can acquire a Paint Can in the Merge Mansion

You may also purchase Paint Cans from the Flash Sale in the shop (Image via Metacore Games OY)

You can get Paint Cans (Levels 1 to 3) from the Tool Box. However, the Tool Box has to be Level 4 to give you the drops periodically. Moreover, you can also receive Paint Cans through the Blue Box and the Paint Box. The latter is available as part of the rewards from the Daily Missions.

Alternatively, you may also purchase Paint Cans directly through the shop, whenever available, using the in-game currency.

Once you get the Paint Can, you will have to merge it several times, depending on the requirements of a particular task. You have to do the same across several game areas, including Flower Garden, Pool Area, and more.

The merge stages of the Paint Can in the Merge Mansion are as follows:

There are four levels of Paint Cans in the Merge Mansion (Image via Play Games / YouTube)

Level 1: Paint Can (I)

Level 2: Paint Can (II)

Level 3: Paint Can (III)

Level 4: Paint Can (IV)

It is important to point out that Paint Cans have the lowest drop rate among all the items from the Tool Box. Consequently, you should make optimum use of this item and avoid selling it for coins. Fully utilize the Tool Box to get as many drops as possible every day.

It is also advisable to attempt to save the Paint Cans for future tasks that you might have to complete.

How to get the Tool Box in the Merge Mansion

The levels of Tool Box in the game (Image via A to Z / YouTube)

The parts of the Tool Box are spread across the merge board when gamers start their journey in the Merge Mansion. These only provide drops Level 4 onwards, and the available items include Tools, Screws, and even Paint Cans.

Each Tool Box after Level 4 has a recharge time of 1 hour and 20 minutes, and this generator can store up to three recharges. The number of drops and the level of items that you may receive will vary depending on the level of the box.

Thus, when you level up, only the number and quality of drops improve. Gamers may balance the merits of merging the Tool Box further after a certain level.

