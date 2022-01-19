How to get pearls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pearls were added in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as part of the first summer update in the game. They can be used for a number of DIY recipes, so players often ask how they can get their hands on more and more pearls in New Horizons.

Here are a few methods using which players can get pearls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Ways in which players can get pearls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are two main ways in which players can obtain pearls in New Horizons. However, the first thing that they need to do is obtain a wet suit from Nook's Cranny and head to the ocean.

Diving into the ocean

Players must dive into the ocean and search for pearls. Although this method might take a considerable amount of time, there are a few things players can look out for to help them locate pearls faster.

New Horizons players must keep an eye out for bubbles that do not move away when they get close to them. Upon reaching the bubbles, players must dive to see the shadow of the item. If the shadow is a really small one, chances are that the item is a pearl.

Exchange a scallop for a pearl from Pascal

Players can also obtain pearls by trading scallops with Pascal. In case players cannot find pearls in the ocean, they can look for scallops instead. Upon finding scallops, players will notice Pascal appearing nearby, asking if he can have the scallop the player found. Giving the scallop to Pascal will result in him leaving a gift for the player, which could either be a mermaid DIY recipe or a pearl.

However, players must note that Pascal does not always appear whenever they find a scallop, so this method is not as reliable as the previous one.

These are the two primary methods by which players can get their hands on pearls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Pearls can be used in several Mermaid DIY recipes, so players should always keep some pearls handy.

