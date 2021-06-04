How to get pet box in Free Fire for a low price today

Pets have grown to become one of the essential features of Free Fire, courtesy of their skills. After the recent introduction of Moony, there are 15 pets present in the quick-paced BR title, out of which Mechanical Pup and Kitty do not boast any skills.

Pet boxes are one of the ways for players to acquire pets in Garena Free Fire. They can generally be obtained from the in-game store for a price of 40 diamonds. Today, all the pet loot boxes are available at a 40% discount.

This article shares a step-by-step guide on how users can procure pet boxes at a lowered price.

Step-by-step guide on getting pet box at a lower price in Free Fire

As stated above, the developers have provided players with an incredible discount of 40% on all pet boxes today. These crates consist of one pet skin and other miscellaneous items. Once users open it, they will receive one reward at random.

In total, there are nine boxes up for grabs. Here’s a complete list of the pet boxes that are currently available in the in-game store:

Rockie Box Mr. Waggor Box Falco Box Ottero Pet Box Robo Loot Crate Night Panther Loot Crate Panda Pet Box Shiba Loot Crate Fox Crate

Here’s how players can purchase these pet boxes in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, players must tap on the “Store” icon located on the left side of the main lobby.

Click on the "Store" icon

Step 2: Next, they must click on the “Crates” tab and tap the “Pet” section.

Choose the desire pet box

Step 3: The list of pet boxes will appear on the screen. Select the desired one and tap on the “Purchase” button.

A dialog box will appear

Step 4: A dialog box will pop up asking users to confirm the process.

Press the yellow button, diamonds will be deducted, and players will receive the specific pet box.

