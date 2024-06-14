How to get Pink Mercy skin in Overwatch 2

The much-awaited Pink Mercy skin is all set to make an epic comeback in Overwatch 2. Hence, it’s no surprise that the community is brimming with excitement as @PlayOverwatch posted the official announcement regarding the highly sought-after skin. It’ll be available in-game for a limited time starting from June 25, 2024, to July 8, 2024. Alongside this Pink Mercy, the developers will publish a Rose Gold Mercy bundle for the players to cherish.

The Pink Mercy skin first appeared in-game in May 2018, raising a total amount of $12.7 million for the BCRFcure (Breast Cancer Research Foundation). Following the previous trend, all the purchase money will be donated to the non-profit cancer research center. Now, with this alluring Mercy skin making a comeback, the company expects to raise more money than last time.

Players from the Overwatch 2 community, especially Mercy mains might wonder how to purchase the Pink Mercy skin in Overwatch 2. Hence, this article will shed some light on the purchase process of the legendary skin alongside another charity bundle named Rose Gold Mercy Bundle.

Trending

How to purchase Pink Mercy skin in Overwatch 2?

Expand Tweet

The Pink Mercy skin in Overwatch 2 is an exclusive limited-time reward, available in the in-game store from June 25, 2024, to July 8, 2024. Players worldwide must spend $14.99 to purchase the exciting skin alongside donating to BCRFcure, the non-profit breast cancer research organization.

The exciting part is that 100% of the purchase price from the players will be donated to the cancer research org.

Read More: "Why would ppl not want them": The Overwatch 2 community wants to bring back the Lootbox System

Now here’s the process of purchasing the Pink Mercy skin in Overwatch 2:

Open Blizzard.net/ Steam.

Log in with proper credentials.

Fire up Overwatch 2.

Upon landing on the main menu, navigate to Shop.

Find Pink Mercy skin.

Hit the purchase button and follow the process accordingly.

Upon buying, head to the Hero section and select Mercy.

The Pink Mercy will appear on your precious inventory.

As mentioned previously, Blizzard developers are also introducing a charity bundle, named Rose Gold Mercy bundle, serving the same purpose. Similar to the aforementioned skin, 100% of the money raised, will be donated to the non-profitable breast cancer research organization.

The Rose Gold Mercy bundle will be available to purchase for $19.99 in the in-game store. Apart from that, Overwatch 2 enthusiasts can also purchase it from the Blizzard, Microsoft, or PlayStation store. Similar to Pink Mercy, this limited-time bundle will be available from June 25, 2024, to July 8, 2024.

The Rose Gold Mercy bundle includes:

Rose Gold Mercy Skin

Rose Gold Weapon skin

3 Name Cards

3 Sprays

3 Player Icons

Moreover, most of these aforementioned items were designed by popular community artists OWGrandma and A2Ziegler.

If you’re interested in more news, features, and community pieces regarding Overwatch 2, make sure to click on the following links: