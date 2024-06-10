“Spider-Gwen Mercy would sell 1 billion copies in 0.2 seconds”: Overwatch 2 community demands a Spiderverse x Overwatch collaboration

Overwatch 2 is quite famous for its collaboration with other franchises and animes like Porsche, One Punch Man, Cowboy Beebop, and others. The community has accepted those skins and cosmetics on a positive note, every time Blizzard developers have introduced these sets of skins in-game. Hence, this time fans demand an Overwatch X Spiderverse crossover and One Blizzard enthusiast u/LockTheShop showcased their ideas on the Overwatch 2 subreddit.

After a successful collaboration with Porsche, fans selected the Marvel franchise's Spideverse and demanded a collaboration with it. Both Marvel, especially the Spiderman fans, and Blizzard’s Hero shooter fans went crazy. Many from the community expect Blizzard to make this exceptional idea a reality.

Meanwhile, considering the popularity of the support character Mercy, one fan commented that if Blizzard publishes a “Spider-Gwen Mercy” skin, it might sell a billion copies in a few seconds.

"Spider-Gwen Mercy would sell 1 billion copies in 0.2 seconds"

Comment byu/LockTheShop from discussion inOverwatch Expand Post

Another Reddit user u/Ocean_Acidification strongly agrees with TruthSeeker’s comment. Moreover, apart from the Spider-Gwen Mercy idea, the user posted another suggestion to create one skin for the Wrecking Ball featuring the Spiderman theme, changing his “grapple into a string of web”, similar to the movies and comics. They added:

"People would lose their minds if there were a Gwen/Mercy skin. Some sort of Spiderman themed skin for Wrecking Ball would be great too, turn his grapple into a string of web."

Among the stream of requests towards Blizzard, one Marvel and Overwatch 2 enthusiast posted a “fun fact” revealing both Lucio and Mauga’s French Voice Actors gave voices for Garfield’s Spiderman and Miles Morales, respectively.

Comment byu/LockTheShop from discussion inOverwatch Expand Post

Several fans, including u/rentiertrashoanda, have expressed their strong desires towards this idea of Overwatch X Spiderverse collaboration, with Microsoft X Sony being their dream collaboration. Additionally, it seems they’ll not hesitate to spend some hefty amount for the skins even if it might put a dent in their wallet.

One fan expressing their deep desire to buy the skins. (Image via Reddit)

On the other hand, while the community is brimming with excitement and praising the collaboration idea, u/acidporkbuns seems to completely oppose the idea. According to some netizens, even though the idea seems cool, with Marvel Rivals, an upcoming Hero shooter about to make its entry into the market, Blizzard will not go for the Overwatch X Spiderverse collaboration. They commented:

"Would be cool, but with Marvel Rivals coming out, probably never going to happen."

Lastly, one naysayer u/Fools_Requiem isn’t very fond of the skin ideas. They feel that similar to Sony-licensed Spiderman games, these much-awaited Overwatch 2 X Spiderverse skins might be “stupidly expensive” as well. Hence, they aren’t even interested in or considering purchasing these masterpieces.

One fan predicting that the potential Spiderverse X Overwatch skins will be super expensive. (Image via Reddit)

Will Blizzard consider Spiderverse X Overwatch skin collaboration in Overwatch 2?

Despite most of the Overwatch 2 community members being excited about the incredible idea, Blizzard seems highly unlikely to implement the Spiderverse X Overwatch skin collaboration.

As discussed earlier, ahead of the much-awaited Hero shooter labeled as Marvel Rivals, from NetEase Games, Blizzard will not even consider discussing this idea with Sony or Marvel. It’s a known fact that Sony owns the game rights for anything related to Spiderman.

However, Marvel Entertainment has negotiated with the franchise and managed to put the character in Marvel Rivals. If Blizzard tries to implement the Spiderverse X Overwatch collaboration, they’ll face a hard time while getting it licensed by Disney. On the other hand, they might face some legal charges from Sony Entertainment for using Spiderman character models.

