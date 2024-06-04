5 tips to quickly build ultimate in Overwatch 2

Building an ultimate in Overwatch 2 as quickly as possible is crucial for winning a team fight or an intense match. That is why most esports professionals tend to prioritize that. Regardless of the effect, it can help take out enemies by placing them in an unfavorable position. Hence, Overwatch 2 community players sometimes wonder if there are any tricks to follow to get an upper hand over their opponent. Many players have asked this question time and again on various social media forums.

On that note, this article will shed light on the tricks on how to build Ultimate in Overwatch 2 quickly.

Processes to quickly build ultimate in Overwatch 2

There are several ways you can try to build their Hero Ultimate in Overwatch 2 quickly. Here is a glimpse of all the tricks you must try if you want to make an impact in team fights:

1) Do constant damage and heals

Sigma is a great poke Tank (Image via Blizzard)

Inflicting constant damage with DPS and Tanks, while offering an immense amount of healing with Support Heroes without dying is the simplest way to farm ultimate in Overwatch 2. Regardless of your experience in the game, if your team can master the “Poke” playstyle, all five of your teammates can build their ultimates faster.

For Example, Agents like Sigma and Orisa can be effective Tanks for poking since they deal a high level of damage from quite a distance.

On the other hand, Heroes like D.Va, and Winston can also be useful, featuring the “Dive” playstyle. If the whole team can prioritize their targets and successfully kill them, it’ll be easier to farm ultimates.

Meanwhile, DPS characters like Soldier76, Cassidy, and Hanzo can also inflict lethal damage from a distance. As mentioned earlier, dealing constant damage is the key. Support characters like Ana and Kiriko must focus on one or two targets, helping them by providing sufficient healing to build their ultimate.

2) Prioritize the character you want to build the ultimate

Ana can build her ultimate fast among Supports (Image via Blizzard)

Every team must prioritize one or two characters and help them build ultimate in Overwatch 2. Additionally, we recommend you prioritize Heroes who possess lethal ultimates. For example, Soldier76, Junkrat, D.Va, and other Heroes have one of the deadly ultimates in-game, likely to put an end to a team fight in the blink of an eye.

Hence, helping these Heroes might increase your chance of winning a big team fight even in a dire situation. However, it’s completely situational and you must have a plan regarding which character/characters you must focus on to help them build ultimates faster.

Read More: 5 best tips to IGL in Overwatch 2

3) Pick characters with low ultimate points

D.Va has the lowest ultimate points among Tanks (Image via Blizzard)

Always try to pick characters with lower ultimate points, so it’ll be easier for you to build ultimate in Overwatch 2 quickly. In Tank Heroes, try to pick D.Va, Reinhardt, Doomfist, and Orisa. Upon inflicting an immense level of damage, you can build your ultimate quickly. Try to avoid Roadhog as he’ll take a lot of time to build his ultimate.

Meanwhile, DPS Agents like Hanzo, Mei, Echo, Junkrat, and a couple of other characters need low ultimate points. Hence, unless your team is going for a particular strategy, try to pick these characters and deal constant damage for better results.

While we are on the topic of Support Agents, Ana and Mercy also don't need much time to build their ultimate. Hence, try picking these Heroes and ensure to provide a constant flow of healing to your teammates. Try to avoid characters like Moira, Lucio, and Illari unless it’s necessary.

4) Target heads instead of body

Always try to aim for the head (Image via Blizzard)

This point is specifically catered toward the Tank and DPS characters since they are the main damage dealers in any team composition. You must try to aim for the head instead of hitting body shots. Inflicting headshots will slightly decrease your time to build ultimate in Overwatch 2.

Therefore, choosing Hitscan DPS characters like Cassidy, Soldier76, and Tanks like D.Va and Rammatra will help players farm their ultimate in a short span of time.

5) Don’t switch between Heroes often

Hero selection screen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

You must avoid switching Heroes too often in between rounds since it’s a bad practice. Always try to stick to the Hero you’re starting with unless it’s really necessary to counter-pick in an ongoing match. This way, you’ll be able to build ultimate in Overwatch 2 quickly.

Switching your character unnecessarily will reset your ultimate points to 15% and you might face a hard time farming ultimate for that particular character.

That concludes the list of best tips to quickly build ultimate in Overwatch 2.

