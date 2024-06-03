How to unlock Monarch Venture in Overwatch 2

Monarch Venture in Overwatch 2 is a brand-new cosmetic in the game. With Blizzard rolling out their celebration for Pride Month, players are ecstatic as this opens up the opportunity for them to celebrate being part of or supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Fans have always been deeply invested in Overwatch lore. Each Hero in the game has their own gender identity, allowing fans to deeply connect with their favorites.

As part of the ongoing celebrations, Blizzard has introduced a free skin for Venture, and with our guide, you can get your hands on this new Rare skin in no time. For a detailed brief, read below.

How to get Monarch Venture in Overwatch 2

Monarch Venture in Overwatch 2 is a brand-new cosmetic introduced with the latest Pride-month update for the game. It is not available as part of the ongoing store sale or through the Hero Cosmetic Collection. Players can only claim the skin through the upcoming Twitch promotional event for OW2.

The brand-new Monarch Venture in Overwatch 2 can be earned by watching the Calling All Heroes in Overwatch 2 tournament from June 8, 2024, to June 9, 2024. Here, the top eight teams in both the Rising Series and the Challenger Series compete in a double-elimination bracket for circuit points and cash prizes.

To tune into the Calling All Heroes program and to redeem the rare drop for Venture's new cosmetic, follow the steps below:

Open Twitch.tv in your browser and log in. If you don't have an account, you'll need to sign up for a new account. Go to your profile and set it up. Proceed to the Connections tab. From here, navigate to the Battle.net option. Link your Battle.net and Twitch account. Click on the connect prompt, log into your Battle.net account, and authorize the connection between Twitch.tv and Battle.net Upon authorizing the connection, your account will be able to collect and redeem the aforementioned reward.

With your account connected, all you have to do is tune into the official Overwatch Esports channel on Twitch and watch the Calling All Heroes gameplay stream for the tournament. After reaching the prescribed view time, you will be able to redeem the free Venture skin.

Players must note that the Monarch Venture skin in Overwatch 2 will only be available from June 8, 2024, to June 9, 2024, as a limited drop for the Calling All Heroes tournament. There is no official news that indicates that the cosmetic will pop up in the store at a future date.

That's all there is to know about Monarch Venture in Overwatch 2.

