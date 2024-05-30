  • home icon
FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2: All rewards, how to get, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified May 30, 2024 07:35 GMT
FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2
Baptiste in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The new FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2 is a partnership reward program between FACEIT and Blizzard Entertainment. FACEIT is a popular third-party program that grew in popularity for hosting 128-tick professional matches and tournaments for popular shooters and other games, such as CS:GO, DOTA 2, and League of Legends.

In 2024, FACEIT is partnering with Blizzard to host competitive Overwatch, reviving the game's esports scene. This article will explore the rewards introduced with the new FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2 and any other information related to the partnership program.

All rewards with FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2

The latest FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2 will bring forth a new wave of collectible rewards for players. Featuring a show match between popular OW2 content creators, the new partnership with FACEIT offers you a chance to earn the following rewards:

  1. OWCS FACEIT Echo Legendary skin (Home)
  2. OWCS FACEIT Echo Legendary skin (Away)

Furthermore, one lucky winner can win up to a total of 6,950 FACEIT Points.

How to get FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2

The latest rewards offered through FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2 can be earned by watching the official Overwatch 2 Esports Twitch stream as they showcase the OW2 Creator Showmatch for 2024.

This reward can only be earned by tuning into the OW2 Creator Showmatch on June 1, 2024, from 1:45 pm to 2:30 pm PT.

Here's a list of the official show match timings across other regions of the globe:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 1, 2024, at 1:45 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 1, 2024, at 2:45 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 1, 2024, at 3:45 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 1, 2024, at 4:45 pm
  • British Summer Time (BST): June 1, 2024, at 4:45 pm
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 1, 2024, at 9:45 pm
  • Eastern European Time (EET): June 1, 2024, at 10:45 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): June 2, 2024, at 2:15 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): June 2, 2024, at 4:45 AM
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): June 2, 2024, at 5:45 AM
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 2, 2024, at 6:45 AM
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 2, 2024, at 8:45 AM

Lastly, to be eligible for these rewards, you must have a valid FACEIT account, and your Blizzard account must be connected with both FACEIT and Twitch.tv.

