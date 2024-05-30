FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2: All rewards, how to get, and more

The new FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2 is a partnership reward program between FACEIT and Blizzard Entertainment. FACEIT is a popular third-party program that grew in popularity for hosting 128-tick professional matches and tournaments for popular shooters and other games, such as CS:GO, DOTA 2, and League of Legends.

In 2024, FACEIT is partnering with Blizzard to host competitive Overwatch, reviving the game's esports scene. This article will explore the rewards introduced with the new FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2 and any other information related to the partnership program.

All rewards with FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2

Expand Tweet

Trending

The latest FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2 will bring forth a new wave of collectible rewards for players. Featuring a show match between popular OW2 content creators, the new partnership with FACEIT offers you a chance to earn the following rewards:

OWCS FACEIT Echo Legendary skin (Home) OWCS FACEIT Echo Legendary skin (Away)

Furthermore, one lucky winner can win up to a total of 6,950 FACEIT Points.

Read more: OWCS Major Dallas 2024: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

How to get FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2

Expand Tweet

The latest rewards offered through FACEIT Point Drops in Overwatch 2 can be earned by watching the official Overwatch 2 Esports Twitch stream as they showcase the OW2 Creator Showmatch for 2024.

This reward can only be earned by tuning into the OW2 Creator Showmatch on June 1, 2024, from 1:45 pm to 2:30 pm PT.

Also read: Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes (May 24, 2024): Roadhog nerfed, Sigma changes, and more

Here's a list of the official show match timings across other regions of the globe:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 1, 2024, at 1:45 pm

June 1, 2024, at 1:45 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 1, 2024, at 2:45 pm

June 1, 2024, at 2:45 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 1, 2024, at 3:45 pm

June 1, 2024, at 3:45 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 1, 2024, at 4:45 pm

June 1, 2024, at 4:45 pm British Summer Time (BST): June 1, 2024, at 4:45 pm

June 1, 2024, at 4:45 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 1, 2024, at 9:45 pm

June 1, 2024, at 9:45 pm Eastern European Time (EET): June 1, 2024, at 10:45 pm

June 1, 2024, at 10:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): June 2, 2024, at 2:15 am

June 2, 2024, at 2:15 am China Standard Time (CST): June 2, 2024, at 4:45 AM

June 2, 2024, at 4:45 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): June 2, 2024, at 5:45 AM

June 2, 2024, at 5:45 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 2, 2024, at 6:45 AM

June 2, 2024, at 6:45 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 2, 2024, at 8:45 AM

Lastly, to be eligible for these rewards, you must have a valid FACEIT account, and your Blizzard account must be connected with both FACEIT and Twitch.tv.

For more Overwatch 2 news and guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!