5 best tips to IGL in Overwatch 2

Being an IGL in Overwatch 2 isn’t a walk in the park. One must have an immense amount of game knowledge alongside critical thinking to analyze a particular situation in-game. It’s been almost two years since Blizzard launched Overwatch 2, a 5v5 tactical Hero shooter. Unlike other FPS games, IGLs have to give a plethora amount of callouts to constantly update their team about the present scenario.

Many upcoming players often ask questions about how to IGL in Overwatch 2 to help their team win. Hence, in this article, we’ll explore the five best tips to be a good IGL in Overwatch 2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Tips to become a good IGL in Overwatch 2

1) Plan before engaging in a fight

IGLs must have decent map knowledge to do planning (Image via Sportskeeda)

To be a good IGL in Overwatch 2, one must pre-plan before engaging in a fight. Moreover, you must know potential opponent picks so you can inform your allies to take proper counter-picks right from the start. You have to think one step ahead of your enemies and predict their upcoming move.

Trending

Judging from the positioning of your teammates, you must provide callouts about the next possible step. Meanwhile, you must have a good knowledge of the competitive map pools in Overwatch 2. With that information, you can guide your teammates to perform certain steps and achieve flawless victories.

2) Give precise calls

Giving precise calls is a sign of you being a good IGL in Overwatch 2. Following this Hero shooter’s advent in 2016, it became one of the top titles of the genre, even surpassing Paladins. Moreover, it’s one of the most callout-heavy FPS games in the market, where players have to give constant callouts because of the sheer chaos happening everywhere.

Hence, instead of giving extra and exaggerated information, providing precise callouts is the key. If you can just explain your precise planning and further steps, your teammates are bound to follow that rule. However, giving minute-by-minute commentary might break their attention and lead to errors.

3) Adjust according to your teammates’ playstyles

Overwatch 2 consists of a plethora of Heroes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adjusting your plan according to your teammates’ playstyles is another must-have trait of one good IGL in Overwatch 2. Not pushing them to take characters they're uncomfortable with must be your number one priority.

Suppose a Tank player in your team is not comfortable playing Reinhardt. Hence, instead of forcing them, suggest another Brawl Tank like Ramattra, one who can provide a decent amount of shield alongside absorbing a plethora of damage from the enemy team. However, we recommend every player master at least five Heroes from each role to support their team by counter-picking mid-game.

4) Set your target Hero

Killing Support Heroes should be your first priority in the opponent team (Image via Blizzard)

Targeting a Hero is very essential for being a good IGL in Overwatch 2. Since Support characters are the backbone of any Overwatch team composition, you must always provide callouts to prioritize opponents’ healers first. However, following the advent of DPS passive, some teams tend to target the rival Tank first.

Hence, it’s completely your choice to make the call after analyzing the present situation of the game. You may target the primary Supports like Ana, Mercy, or Kiriko, or you can prioritize opponent Tanks who often go out of positions like Reinhardt, D.Va, Junkerqueen, and others.

5) Always boost team morale

Boosting your team's morale is important (Image via Blizzard)

Always boosting your team morale is also a sign of being a good IGL in Overwatch 2. Keeping up a positive attitude usually helps win matches. Some players in your team might go through a rough phase for that particular match or a series you’re playing.

Instead of screaming or cursing at them, you can boost their morale by staying positive. Also, if you want to point out some mistakes, you can show them the game highlights or replays and explain how to improve.

On the other hand, if someone in your team is getting tilted at the opponents, you must take care of them. Always remember that keeping up a positive attitude will always help you and your team achieve wonders.

Read more: How to save Overwatch 2 gameplay highlights

If you’re interested in more news and listicles related to Overwatch 2, make sure to click on the following links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback