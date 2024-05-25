Overwatch 2 DPS tier list for Season 10

Damage mains worldwide seek the Overwatch 2 DPS tier list to better understand the current meta. DPS players are crucial for disrupting the founding pillar of any adversary team. Choosing the right DPS character according to your dive, brawl, or poke playstyle is essential to depict the maximum output from your end. While some Heroes excel in close-range combats, some perform best from mid and long-range.

This Overwatch 2 DPS tier list places all the Heroes in several categories based on their pick rate, usability, impact on the current meta, and a couple of other important parameters.

Overwatch 2 DPS tier list

Overwatch 2 DPS tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

Following the addition of a new Canadian Hero Venture, Overwatch 2 developers have blessed the community with 18 DPS Heroes. As mentioned, we’ve divided the DPS characters into five distinct categories (S, A, B, C, and D) according to their pick rate, sustainability, impact on the current meta, etc.

Read more: Overwatch 2 Tank tier list

S Tier

Cassidy's pick rate keeps him on the top spot (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Heroes belonging to the S-Tier Overwatch 2 DPS tier list are

Cassidy

Tracer

Cassidy is one of the meta characters in Overwatch 2 Season 10. He has been wreaking havoc on every map with the combination of his Magnetic Greande and Peacekeeper. Due to this American bounty hunter’s immense prowess and pick rate, he’s expected to undergo some changes in-game.

Read more: Cassidy Rework in Overwatch 2

Meanwhile, Tracer has been a full-fledged menace for every Support and Tank character this season. Despite undergoing a trivial nerf in her ability kit, she remains the best poke Agent and is best known for targeting off-position Supports and DPS players.

A Tier

Venture is the newest addition to the DPS list (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Listed below are the Heroes that belong to the A tier of Overwatch 2 DPS tier list:

Venture

Widowmaker

Sojourn

Ashe

Sombra

Following a recent buff of Venture, they are worthy options for flanking adversary Supports. Their Drill dash remains one of the lethal weapons in Overwatch 2.

Other Agents like Widowmaker, Sojourn, Ashe, and Sombra remain lethal on the battlefield. The Heroes are likely to undergo some changes in the upcoming patches.

B Tier

Soldier: 76 remains one of the easiest hitscan characters (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here are the DPS Heroes residing in the B-Tier of our Overwatch 2 DPS tier list:

Genji

Bastion

Pharah

Hanzo

Soldier: 76

Heroes belonging to the B tier have undergone minor changes. However, they remain vulnerable in certain scenarios. Hitscan Heroes like Hanzo and Soldier: 76 are good for both flanks and doing damage from the backline but are too dependent on certain team compositions.

On the other hand, Bastion remains one of the most static characters in-game with minimal mobility. The notorious combo of Pharah and Mercy isn’t a threat anymore. Considering Cassidy’s damage output, he can easily shred Pharah in no time.

Lastly, Genji remains a conditional pick. He’s great at certain scenarios. However, Heroes like Mei, Zarya, and Symmetra can create real obstacles for him.

C Tier

Mei excels in close-range combat (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here's a glimpse of all the DPS Heroes belonging to the C tier of the Overwatch 2 DPS tier list:

Junkrat

Mei

Echo

Despite undergoing some minor buffs, these Agents remain in the C tier based on their pick rate and ability to kill. Junkrat and Mei both remain dangerous at close range. However, they struggle during long-range battles. Echo, on the other hand, has become a fragile character and seeks a constant source of healing.

D Tier

Symmetra is a D-tier DPS Hero (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here are D-Tier DPS Heroes on the Overwatch 2 DPS Hero tier list:

Reaper

Symmetra

Torbjorn

Heroes like Reaper, Symmetra, and Torbjorn remain intact for a long time. The developers are likely to make some massive changes to these Heroes.

With Reaper’s ultimate cost decreased, he isn’t lethal anymore. He’s most likely to receive a significant buff which might increase his tier in our Overwatch 2 DPS tier list.

With Sombra in the team, Torbjorn’s only lethal kit, his turret seems quite simple to dodge. However, some Torb mains know some cheeky spots where it’ll be hard for the adversary team to destroy those turrets.

Read more: Reaper rework in Overwatch 2

Lastly, Symmetra really needs a buff considering her turrets became more fragile after the patch update in March 2024.

If you’re interested in more tier lists, news, and guides related to Blizzard’s in-house tactical 5v5 Hero shooter, make sure to click on the following articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback