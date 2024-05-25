Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes (May 24, 2024): Roadhog nerfed, Sigma changes, and more

The Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes for May 24, 2024, are here, and the balance changes incorporated with this update are targeted towards improving the quality of life for all players. Popular tanks, such as Roadhog and Sigma, are seeing significant nerfs with their kits. Both heroes were becoming borderline overpowered with the recent Tank buffs, and these tweaks will help preserve the competitive integrity of the game.

This article lists The Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes for May 24, 2024, and provides players with a briefing on all the changes incorporated with the latest balance update.

Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes (May 24, 2024)

With the latest Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes for May 24, 2024, the following changes have been brought into the live build of the game:

Roadhog

Developer Comments:

"Roadhog benefitted greatly from the recent headshot reduction passive for Tanks so we are nerfing his survivability. This change to Take a Breather is aimed at encouraging more mindful resource management. The change to Whole Hog will make the ultimate more of a zoning tool while lowering its lethality, especially against tanks with their recently increased knockback resistance."

1) Take a Breather

Resource regeneration rate reduced from 10 to 8 per second.

Maximum healing reduced from 450 to 400.

Cooldown reduced from 1.5 to 1.25 seconds.

2) Whole Hog

Knockback increased from 14 to 16.

Damage per pellet reduced from 7 to 6.

Sigma

Developer comments:

Our last patch aimed to make some Tank ultimates more forgiving to use during combat. Sigma’s Gravitic Flux can suffer from missing due to slight line of sight checks but we don’t believe this change had proper communication for all instances. We may return to this change for Sigma down the line with updated visuals.

Gravitic Flux

Gravitic Flux now requires line-of-sight to lift targets again.

While Sigma's nerfs are somewhat just filler additions, Roadhog's latest nerfs definitely make it a meta change within the game. The hero saw a massive surge in his pick rate, and it has been proven that Roadhog and the '1-shot' hook meta can never have a healthy spot in the game.

That said, these changes to his Take a Breather, overall damage potential, and in-game tankability make him a more balanced character within the game's meta.

That's all there is to know about the Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes for May 24, 2024.

