How to get the Planet Shaper in Roblox A Universal Time

The Planet Shaper in Roblox A Universal Time takes a lot of luck to find, but its immense power is worth the effort.

While it takes inspiration from several different anime, Roblox A Universal time is mostly based on Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure. It joins many other games like Roblox Naruto War Tycoon and Roblox Project Star that draw influence from popular anime. As such, there are several powerful stands in A Universal Time, including the Planet Shaper.

Steps to acquire Planet Shaper in Roblox A Universal Time

Before going for Planet Shaper, gamers must be forewarned: there is a 1 percent chance to get a Planet Shaper drop. This will require lots of time and energy.

To begin the quest, players will first need the Crystalized Stand. This is obtainable through the Arrow stand, and players will probably have to open lots of chests to get this if they don’t already have it.

With the Crystalized Stand equipped, one will then need to look for meteorites. These are found on top of the mountains beside the basketball court. They’re pretty easy to spot from the ground, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to find one or two.

Then, players will need to specifically use the Crystalized Stand on the meteorites. Again, these meteorites have only a 1 percent chance of dropping Planet Shaper.

Players will probably need to crack a myriad of meteorites before they get Planet Shaper. Once destroyed, meteorites respawn every five to ten minutes, prolonging the process. This is definitely something players will want to try when they have lots of time on their hands.

What is Planet Shaper?

This stand from Roblox A Universal Time isn't found in Jojo's Bizzare Adventure (Image via Anksius)

The tradeoff for the effort is receiving Planet Shaper, an unbelievably good stand. Many of its attacks, including Planetary Barrage, inflict tons of damage. Teleportation Warp Punch also pushes back enemies while stunning them.

Planet Shaper is also unique in that it is not a stand from Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure. This is an original stand that was only created for Roblox A Universal Time.

