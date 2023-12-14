How to get your PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up

The PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up, the annual highlights program for PS4/ PS5 players, has gone live. The Wrap-Up is essentially a compilation of all your gaming achievements and highlights across the PlayStation ecosystem, including games, playtime, most played genres, and much more across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

2023 has been an incredibly great year in terms of games. From AAA releases like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, and Final Fantasy XVI to AA and indie surprises like Sea of Stars, Dave the Diver, and Lies of P, PlayStation fans have had some incredible gaming experiences at their disposal.

With the end of this spectacular year coming to a close, there's no better time to reflect on all the incredible gaming experiences you've had on PlayStation. And the best way to do so is via the PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up.

PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up: Step-by-step guide

The PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up is available to all PlayStation users with a valid account. As long as you've played something this year on either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you can take a look at this year's Wrap-Up and check your stats across all games, including all trophies earned, most-played titles, and more.

It should be mentioned that the Wrap-Up considers all games you played starting January 1, 2023, which includes digital purchases and physical discs (for PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS5 Disc Edition). Additionally, playtime and trophy progress on the PlayStation Portal are accounted for in the PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up.

You don't need a PS4 or PS5 console to get the Wrap-Up. You can simply go to the PlayStation website via phone or PC to check out your annual highlights. Here's how you can get the PlayStation Wrap-Up:

Go to PlayStation's official website.

Scroll down a bit and click on the 2023 Wrap-Up card.

card. Once the Wrap-Up page loads, click on see your Wrap-Up.

It is important to note that you must log in using your PlayStation account to access your annual Wrap-Up.

What stats are shown in your PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up?

Taking cues from services like Spotify, the PlayStation Wrap-Up summarizes your gaming experiences and playtime in the form of different cards. Each card showcases a different stat, from trophies to playtime to even the most-played genre. The Wrap-Up also shows your total playtime across all games on PS5 and PS4.

Lastly, the Wrap-Up will be updated throughout December 2023, letting you get those last few trophies for recent releases like Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and God of War Ragnarok Valhalla. Going through the entire Wrap-Up also rewards you with an exclusive PSN avatar.