How to play GTA 5 on Sony PlayStation Portal: A beginner's guide

GTA 5 is available on almost every major gaming platform. With the release of Sony's PlayStation Portal, PS5 owners can now enjoy the game at any place and time without having to sit near their console. Owning this device gives the users the freedom to stream their favorite video games directly from the console through a WiFi connection.

The PlayStation Portal has an eight-inch screen with two controller handles on each side. They function similarly to the DualSense controllers, so you'll get the same experience when it comes to vibrations and other feedback. However, you need to set up the Portal before you can start playing GTA 5 on the device.

This article will provide a brief guide on how to set up Sony's handheld device, connect it to your PS5, and start playing GTA 5 on it.

Setting up the Sony PlayStation Portal to play GTA 5 is quite easy and straightforward

Rockstar Games has been polishing and enhancing GTA 5 before releasing it for the latest Sony consoles. The original version of the game was released for the PS3 way back in 2013, and the PS5 received the game only in 2022. While each version has similarities, the PS5 version enjoys some exclusive features.

While there are several open-world games like GTA on PS Plus, it still requires you to stay near your console and have it hooked up to your TV. However, the PlayStation Portal removes these requirements.

Before you can enjoy games on your handheld device, you first need to set your PS5 to Remote Play mode. This is how you can do that:

Start your PS5.

Head over to Settings .

. Next, click on the System option.

option. Now, head over to the Remote Play option.

option. Simply turn on the "Enable Remote Play" setting.

Also, ensure that some of the power-saving features are enabled from the settings. To do this, just follow these instructions:

Go to Settings .

. Head over to System .

. Click on the Power Saving option.

option. Go to Features Available in Rest Mode .

. Turn on Stay Connected to the Internet and Enable Turning On PS5 from Network options.

Once this is done, all you need to do is log into your PS5 as well as the PlayStation Portal with the same account that you use for playing Grand Theft Auto 5. You also need to ensure that both devices are connected to the same network when you initiate this process for the first time.

After completing all these steps and setting up your PlayStation Portal, you should be able to see your PS5 Homescreen on the handheld device's LCD screen. All you need to do is navigate through the menu and click on GTA 5 to launch and start playing the game.

This is a great time to enjoy Grand Theft Auto 5 due to the amount of content it has and also because of the upcoming Winter DLC Update for its online multiplayer counterpart.

