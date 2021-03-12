The virtual currency used in Pokemon GO, called Pokecoins, allows players to purchase a variety of useful items from the in-game store.

Everything from Premium Battle Passes to Pokeballs, are available in exchange for Pokecoins. As a Pokemon GO player, fans could splurge and use real money to buy this in-game currency, however there's also a way to fill up the virtual wallet without spending a cent.

Currently, there's only one legitimate way to earn Pokecoins for free in most countries where Pokemon GO is available. There has been news about additional methods of gaining Pokemon coins coming to the game and a few have been tested in select countries.

Trainers will soon have more ways to earn some coin...PokéCoins, that is! Look forward to earning PokéCoins through a wider variety of in-game activities! Learn more: https://t.co/fZBdGJt8M9 pic.twitter.com/1ffnbHA1Of — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 6, 2020

Pokemon GO tried to revamp their currency-earning system by implementing daily task completion rewards. However, it seems that players had some serious issues with the new Pokecoin system, and so, that particular test has been discontinued.

How to get Pokemon coins in Pokemon GO

Take Over Gyms

Players set one of their Pokemon on a gym once they've taken it, in order to earn coins (Image via PokemonGOLive)

What team (Valor, Instinct, or Mystic) a player is on in Pokemon GO, decides what gyms one will be able to take on. A gym battle will generally consist of a 6 vs. 6 match, and the more health the rival team's Pokemon have, the longer and tougher the fight becomes.

If a Pokemon GO player does manage to come out victorious against another's gym, they will essentially be made the new gym leader. One must now place their own Pokemon inside to defend their new title. This is also how a player earns Pokecoins.

The longer one's Pokemon remains guarding the gym, the more Pokecoins they will earn. There is one important fact to keep in mind about the coin earning process - a player maxes out at 50 total earned Pokecoins per day!

While it certainly doesn't fill one's account with Pokecoins as quickly as purchasing them, taking over gyms to earn in-game currency has multiple benefits. Obviously it saves a player from spending real money, but it also allows them to have fun and improves their Pokemon GO skills at the same time.

Take Caution: Unfortunately, there are a lot of scams claiming to be capable of earning Pokemon GO players unlimited Pokecoins through the use of so-called hacks. These methods should be avoided by players, as trying to use them will likely only result in viruses and account deletion.