How to get Poliwrath in Pokemon GO

Poliwrath is featured in the Pokemon GO Weather Week event for the next few days, and persistent players can certainly get their hands on one. But there are a few ways that players can go about getting their own Poliwrath in Pokemon GO, even after the event ends.

The most consistent way to get a Poliwrath in Pokemon GO at the moment is to simply catch the first form of Poliwrath, which is Poliwag. During the Weather Week in Pokemon GO, Poliwag will appear in the wild. Players can use an incense item or a Pokestop lure to increase the potential spawn rate for Poliwag.

While the event is running, Poliwag will also be hatching from 5km eggs. It's another way to passively earn some candy to evolve a Poliwrath or two, if players walk around enough that is.

There is one more way to get a Poliwrath incredibly fast during the Pokemon GO Weather Week event and that is to go raiding. Poliwrath will appear in three-star raids for some time, but it won't last long, so players should act fast. If Poliwrath is defeated, players are rewarded with a Poliwrath encounter.

Even after the Weather Week event ends in Pokemon GO, there are still a couple of methods to get the final form of Poliwag.

Other methods of getting a Poliwrath in Pokemon GO

There are a couple of other methods to obtain a Poliwrath going forward on Pokemon GO, and they will last longer than Weather Week.

Advertisement

The Pokemon GO Battle League is another method, but it may go away when Season 7 ends in about two months. When players reach rank 1 in the Battle League, rewards can be earned in the form of encounters. To earn a Pokemon encounter, players need to win three of the five matches in their series of battles.

Poliwhirl, which is the second form of Poliwag, is one of the rewards in the Pokemon GO Battle League. Hypothetically, it's another way to earn candy for a Poliwrath.

A final way to earn Poliwag candy, aside from using the Pokemon as a buddy, is to face off against Team GO Rocket Grunts. Every once in a while, a grunt will use a Poliwag. If players defeat the grunt, they can catch the Poliwag and earn candy. It's important to note that Pinap Berries will also double the candy earned.

Any players that end up getting the shadow Poliwag will also have the chance for a Shadow or a purified Poliwrath.