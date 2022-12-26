How to get all possible endings in Witcher 3 Next-Gen update

Developer CD Projekt Red released Witcher 3 4.0 Next-Gen on December 14, 2022. Whether you want to try the title for the first time or are looking to relive Geralt’s adventure, the brand-new update should offer an enhanced gaming experience. This is because it comes with advanced ray tracing features that improve the details of the in-game environment to a great extent.

Another good reason to try out the title is that its storyline offers multiple endings. How the narrative plays out depends on the choices Geralt makes throughout his adventure. There are over 36 micro variations associated with the three main endings. Here's how to get all the possible outcomes in the game.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

All three possible main endings in Witcher 3 Next-Gen update explained

The outcome of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt primarily depends on the choices Geralt makes during three key missions: Battle Preparations, Blood on the Battlefield, and Final Preparations. With that in mind, let's look at how to get the first ending.

1) The good ending

In this particular ending, you will find Geralt speaking to Emhyr Var Emreis about Ciri’s sacrifice during the last battle to save the world. Subsequently, the protagonist will journey back to White Ochard, where he will receive a special silver sword. He then meets up with Ciri again (she was not dead, after all) and happily lives the rest of his life. This outcome is called the Witcher ending. To achieve this one, you need to make the following decisions:

Battle Preparations: Select the following choices during the mission - “Go for it" and "Yeah. I'll go with you.”

Blood on the Battlefield: Choose the following prompts during this mission - “Think I know what might lift your spirits" and "Don't go see the emperor.”

Final Preparations: At one point during this mission, you will have to leave Ciri alone and say to her - “You'll Do Fine on Your Own.”

2) The bad ending

In this ending, Ciri dies during the final battle when she and Geralt tussle with Crone Weavess. The protagonist will see her getting swarmed and engulfed by a horde of monsters. To get to the worst possible ending in Witcher 3, you’ll have to make the following decisions:

Battle Preparations: Choose the commands "Calm down" and "No time” during this mission.

Blood on the Battlefield: Say “Relax. You don't have to be good at everything” to Ciri. Then, head to the Emperor, and accept his money offer.

Final Preparations: Don’t leave Ciri alone.

3) The empress ending

In this ending, Geralt returns to the White Orchard and meets up with Zoltan and Dandelion in the Inn. Later, he heads back to Ciri and takes part in some father-daughter time before she eventually ascends to the Nilfgaard throne. This particular ending is called the Empress ending.

Here are the choices you have to make to realize this ending:

Battle Preparations: Use the commands - "Go for it," and "Yeah. I'll go with you" during the mission.

Blood on the Battlefield: Say to Ciri - “Think I know what might lift your spirits." Head to the Emperor and deny his money offer.

Final Preparations: Trust Ciri with her task and say to the character - “You'll do fine on your own.”

That wraps up this guide on how to obtain the three major endings in Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. In addition to these three storyline outcomes, there are a ton of other individual character endings in the title as well, such as the fate of Geralt of Rivia, Emperor Emhyr var Emreis, The Bloody Baron, Phillip Strengar, Radovid the Stern, and others.

Poll : 0 votes