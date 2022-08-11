How to get Primogems fast in Genshin Impact (August 2022)

Primogems are one of the most valuable resources that Genshin Impact players can get. Acquiring them quickly will depend on the player's current progress. For example, an F2P (free to play) player who just started playing has plenty of quests they can still undertake, whereas an F2P gamer who grinded everything won't have much left to do.

P2W (pay to win) players predictably also have a way to get more of this valuable currency, which is faster than is possible for F2P players. This guide will focus on how gamers can get more Primogems.

Simple Genshin Impact guide for earning Primogems quickly

The currency every Genshin Impact player wants more of (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of activities that every Genshin Impact player should consider participating in if they want to earn more Primogems:

Spiral Abyss (including the Abyssal Moon Spire)

Events

Commissions

Quests

Achievements

The Abyssal Moon Spire refreshes twice a month, so there's a good chance that some players are yet to complete it.

For low-level players, they can regularly participate in events, such as everything involving the Golden Apple Archipelago. The Golden Apple Archipelago has plenty of chests and quests in it that can give players more opportunities to earn this precious currency.

A reliable method that players can do every day (Image via HoYoverse)

On a related note, plenty of other quests give players this currency too. If one hasn't finished all of them yet, then they should take some time to grind them. Some of them also offer Achievements, giving players even more of this lovely currency.

Completing Commissions will earn players 60 Primogems. Considering that Travelers can do them every day, it's an activity that most gamers should consider taking up.

Redeem Codes

Make sure to use the current Redeem Codes (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the current Redeem Codes that should work for most of August:

XTNDKTEBWA59 (60 Primogems)

GENSHINGIFT (50 Primogems)

XTNDKTEBWA59 will expire on August 22, 2022, so make sure to use it before then. However, there will be a Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream later this month. Every Special Program features three Redeem Codes that will give players a total of 300 Primogems, so that's something for Travelers to keep in mind.

It's worth noting that the codes will only last about a day, so it's imperative for players to pay attention to Genshin Impact's social media when developers announce the livestream's date.

Buying Genesis Crystals and converting them

The P2W method (Image via HoYoverse)

There is no faster way to earn Primogems in Genshin Impact than to buy Genesis Crystals and convert them in a 1:1 ratio to the aforementioned currency. However, this is strictly a P2W method advisable for whales and is not at all achievable for F2P players.

Still, one can easily earn as many Genesis Crystals as they want via this method, so long as their bank account can afford it. It's one way that a person can guarantee that they'll get a 5-star character from a banner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh