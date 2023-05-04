How to get Professor Ronen Cosmetic Set in Hogwarts Legacy

With Hogwarts Legacy's upcoming launch on previous-gen consoles, players can get their hands on several cosmetic items for their character in-game. This includes the earlier Merlin's Cloak and the recently announced Professor Ronen Cosmetic Set. Both will be available through Twitch Drops, with players needing to watch livestreams for a stipulated period of time.

Merlin's Cloak was earlier available for players to claim during the initial Hogwarts Legacy launch on February 7 and 10, 2023. The item sports blue and gold hues with white sparkles all over it. Potterheads already know the importance of Merlin in the game's wizarding world, with the gamespace filled with multiple puzzles left by the iconic wizard.

Catch Hogwarts Legacy Twitch livestreams to get Professor Ronen Cosmetic Set

The Professor Ronen Cosmetic Set will be available as Twitch Drops from May 5 to June 1. Players must watch a streamer running the game for at least 30 minutes to receive a reward. The official announcement states that Potterheads will need to watch 30 minutes per reward.

Players will need to have Twitch Drops enabled on their Twitch account to be eligible to receive the said rewards. Once they have met the criteria, the item will be waiting in their Twitch inventory to be claimed. Once they have done so, players will need to connect their Twitch account to their WB Games profile, with which they play Hogwarts Legacy.

The rewards for the Professor Ronen Cosmetic Set are as follows:

Charms Professor Spectacles

Charms Professor Gloves

Charms Professor Outfit

Charms Professor Robe

Charms Professor Tasselled Kufi

Charms Professor Scarf

As mentioned above, players have a second chance to acquire the Merlin's Cloak cosmetic item. To do so, they will need to tune into the Legacy Live stream on the official WB Games Avalanche Twitch channel as they play Hogwarts Legacy. They will have to watch the stream for at least 20 minutes to qualify to receive the item.

The wizarding world title from WB Games Avalanche fared well upon its release earlier this year. Sportskeeda awarded it 8 out of 10, levying special praise on how the developers have brought the fabled school of the Potterverse to life in-game.

The game was delayed several times before its release, with WB Games Avalanche announcing that they would launch Hogwarts Legacy on previous consoles at a later date. The developers assured that the extra time was to ensure players have the best experience in Hogwarts Legacy.

Ever since its announcement back in 2020, the game found itself in hot waters because of its association with JK Rowling, the creator of the Potterverse. The internet was divided between boycotting the game and playing it.

The former group stated that it provided the controversial author with cultural capital to espouse her troublesome views. The latter set sought to separate the art from the artist and enjoy what the developers had worked so hard on.

