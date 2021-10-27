How to get Pumpkin Tokens in Roblox Islands

In October, given the spooky festivities, Roblox Islands kicked off their seasonal event for Halloween. In this new update, players can collect Pumpkin Tokens.

It should be noted that the Roblox Islands Halloween event expires after Halloween is over. Finding and getting Pumpkin Tokens should be done as soon as possible before it is over.

Acquiring Pumpkin Tokens in Roblox Islands

Step 1: Get your Animal Care skill to level two

Feed and pet animals to gain Animal Care experience (Image via Roblox)

Having a net is necessary for getting Pumpkin Tokens. However, before you can get a net, you need to level your Animal Care skill to level two. Once you have done that, you will earn the ability to craft a net.

The quickest way to increase your Animal Care skill to level two is by feeding and petting animals on your island. That will put you on the fast track to a net.

Step 2: Craft a net

Craft a net to catch bats with. (Image via Roblox)

Now that your Animal Care skills are at level two, Roblox Islands will reward you with a crafting recipe for crafting a net. With the net, it can be used to get Pumpkin Tokens, or else it is impossible.

To craft a net, go to a crafting table with 15 wood in your inventory. Craft the net, then head back to your island.

Step 3: Wait for nightfall

Come nightfall, spooky bats come out (Image via Roblox)

With the net in hand, it is time to get Pumpkin Tokens. For starters, you should be on your island. It should also be nighttime. That's when the bats come out.

Sometimes, it will be hard to see bats, but when you come across one, catch it with your newly crafted net. In doing so, Roblox Islands rewards players with 50 Pumpkin Tokens for each bat caught. Once you have 500 Pumpkin Tokens, you are welcome to summon the Pumpkin King.

