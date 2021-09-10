Roblox Island Royale Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Island Royale has brought a Fortnite-style game to the super popular platform.

For those who understand how a Battle Royale works, you know that Roblox Island Royale tasks players with dropping onto an island, looting up, and fighting to be the last one standing.

Any codes created for Roblox Island Royale won't provide any sort of tactical advantage in-game. Instead, it will provide players with the opportunity to unlock cosmetics and look cool on their way to Victory.

Codes for Roblox Island Royale (September 2021)

A player winning a game in Island Royale. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

SOMUCHSTUFFZ: Redeem this code for 10,000 Bucks

Expired Codes

FISHIEZ: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks FLOODZWWOO: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks SQUASHTHENOOBS: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks PCBACKBOIZ: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks PAINTBALLBOI: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks MARRIEDAAA: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks MINIROYALEAAA: Redeem this code for 5,000 bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 bucks TEAMBOXFIGHTWOO: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks LIMITEDTIME: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks BOXFIGHTSAAA: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks EASTERBUNNY: Redeem this code for 7,500 Bucks

Redeem this code for 7,500 Bucks HLFVHLF: Redeem this code for 7,500 Bucks

Redeem this code for 7,500 Bucks STPATTIES: Redeem this code for free Bucks

Redeem this code for free Bucks BIGXPBRO: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks SZN8WOO: Redeem this code for 10,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 10,000 Bucks LETSGETITBROOO: Redeem this code for free Bucks

Redeem this code for free Bucks IRV1SOON: Redeem this code for free Bucks

Redeem this code for free Bucks MASSIVEIPYAY: Redeem this code for free Bucks

Redeem this code for free Bucks GIVEMETHEIP: Redeem this code for 2,500 Bucks

Redeem this code for 2,500 Bucks OSSQUADS: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks DUOZWYAY: Redeem this code for free Bucks

Redeem this code for free Bucks NOWIFIRIP: Redeem this code for free Bucks

Redeem this code for free Bucks WOOMOREOS: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks OSSOLOSBOIII: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks TRIOSRETURNS: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks SANTA2020: Redeem this code for 7,500 Bucks

Redeem this code for 7,500 Bucks CHRISTMASTREESYEEHAW: Redeem this code for free Bucks

Redeem this code for free Bucks RBBATTLESSOON: Redeem this code for free Bucks

Redeem this code for free Bucks YAYSOONYAY: Redeem this code for free Bucks

Redeem this code for free Bucks OGSKELLINGTON: Redeem this code for free Bucks

Redeem this code for free Bucks DUOZWMODEFR: Redeem this code for free Bucks

Redeem this code for free Bucks WOOOONEWMAP: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks EVENTMAP: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks BYEBYETAC: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks HELLOTHERE: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks ALIENUFO: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks

How to redeem codes in Roblox Island Royale

The code redemption window in Island Royale. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

When you load into Roblox Island Royale, you will find the main menu before starting a game. Look for the Codes option toward the top of the screen and click on that.

This will open the code redemption window. Copy and paste the code you want to use in the text box and click Redeem. This will submit the code and provide the reward to you in Roblox Island Royale.

