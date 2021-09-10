Roblox Island Royale Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Island Royale has brought a Fortnite-style game to the super popular platform.
For those who understand how a Battle Royale works, you know that Roblox Island Royale tasks players with dropping onto an island, looting up, and fighting to be the last one standing.
Any codes created for Roblox Island Royale won't provide any sort of tactical advantage in-game. Instead, it will provide players with the opportunity to unlock cosmetics and look cool on their way to Victory.
Codes for Roblox Island Royale (September 2021)
Active Codes
SOMUCHSTUFFZ: Redeem this code for 10,000 Bucks
Expired Codes
- FISHIEZ: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- FLOODZWWOO: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- SQUASHTHENOOBS: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- PCBACKBOIZ: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- PAINTBALLBOI: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- MARRIEDAAA: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- MINIROYALEAAA: Redeem this code for 5,000 bucks
- TEAMBOXFIGHTWOO: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- LIMITEDTIME: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- BOXFIGHTSAAA: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- EASTERBUNNY: Redeem this code for 7,500 Bucks
- HLFVHLF: Redeem this code for 7,500 Bucks
- STPATTIES: Redeem this code for free Bucks
- BIGXPBRO: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- SZN8WOO: Redeem this code for 10,000 Bucks
- LETSGETITBROOO: Redeem this code for free Bucks
- IRV1SOON: Redeem this code for free Bucks
- MASSIVEIPYAY: Redeem this code for free Bucks
- GIVEMETHEIP: Redeem this code for 2,500 Bucks
- OSSQUADS: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- DUOZWYAY: Redeem this code for free Bucks
- NOWIFIRIP: Redeem this code for free Bucks
- WOOMOREOS: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- OSSOLOSBOIII: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- TRIOSRETURNS: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- SANTA2020: Redeem this code for 7,500 Bucks
- CHRISTMASTREESYEEHAW: Redeem this code for free Bucks
- RBBATTLESSOON: Redeem this code for free Bucks
- YAYSOONYAY: Redeem this code for free Bucks
- OGSKELLINGTON: Redeem this code for free Bucks
- DUOZWMODEFR: Redeem this code for free Bucks
- WOOOONEWMAP: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- EVENTMAP: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- BYEBYETAC: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- HELLOTHERE: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
- ALIENUFO: Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks
How to redeem codes in Roblox Island Royale
When you load into Roblox Island Royale, you will find the main menu before starting a game. Look for the Codes option toward the top of the screen and click on that.
This will open the code redemption window. Copy and paste the code you want to use in the text box and click Redeem. This will submit the code and provide the reward to you in Roblox Island Royale.