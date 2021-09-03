Create
Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes (September 2021)

A featured image for All Star Tower Defense. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
Modified Sep 03, 2021, 11:23 AM ET

Feature

Roblox All Star Tower Defense is unlike other Tower Defense games as it incorporates several different anime universes.

The developers tout that Roblox All Star Tower Defense is a much different type of game. Instead of turrets and guns, popular anime characters are used to defend your tower.

The goal of Roblox All Star Tower Defense is to survive as long as possible and reach the top of the Infinite Mode leaderboard. Players can get assistance with this by entering some promo codes for Gems and more.

Codes for Roblox All Star Tower Defense (September 2021)

A thumbnail for All Star Tower Defense. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Active Codes

  • nooshutdown: Redeem this code for 400 Gems
  • septemberupdate21: Redeem this code for 250 Gems
  • illbewatchingyou: Redeem this code for 300 Gems

Expired Codes

There are a ton of expired codes for Roblox All Star Tower Defense. We won't list all of their rewards because of that. But if they ever become active again, they will be put into the Active Codes list.

  • specialkingluffy100k
  • nowherescoredeal
  • gamebreakingvisits101
  • theotheronecode
  • Minishutdown
  • mrworldwide
  • morecodeforyouxd
  • codeofprisma
  • Codeoflight
  • listentothemusic132
  • howareyoutodaymyfriendo
  • NAVYXFLAME4CODE
  • fruitysubmore
  • 4thofjulyupdate
  • lesgolesgoyuuh
  • supertime
  • biggerthanlife1
  • fruitgame
  • 600klikes
  • updatejune2021
  • addnewunitstobannerfix
  • fruit
  • 2021memorialday2021x
  • Update53021
  • Lovetobrazil
  • diamondnowina
  • ohmahgawdskill
  • yellowsix
  • tysmfor1mfavorite
  • smoothcriminal2
  • jahajha
  • shotofmemories
  • quickshut
  • lieawake
  • freedom
  • likeapartyonthelist
  • 1bvisit1b
  • 1billionvisit21drip
  • eastercoda21
  • helloworld2021
  • somemorenewcoode
  • isitthenewerayet
  • hchgaming
  • handsoftime
  • gameon2021
  • lovetofightastd
  • thisisthenewestcode
  • subtome
  • subinferman
  • incredibledayum
  • likethegamepog2021
  • 700mil
  • updatebelike
  • epicnew
  • pert
  • rainmen
  • bigtim
  • lateupdatendat
  • codecodeyayhooray
  • omgdiscordpopoff
  • bigbangrah
  • mytimerchamber
  • liketo320k
  • rwarhappynewyear2k21
  • roadto300kuwu
  • 2k20merrychristmas2k20
  • subtosnuglife
  • 2shutdowncode12232000
  • liketo280k
  • 100KClypso
  • kelvin500ksubs
  • decemberfun2020
  • likethegamepog
  • nano150k
  • subtoinfer2x
  • 240kearly
  • UseCodeDessiYT
  • subtoinfernasu
  • sub2navyxflame
  • noclypsub
  • Frangosub
  • ni2
  • codegoaliee
  • shutdowncode
  • 200knextcode
  • likeslikeslikes
  • foreverandever
  • watchaot
  • ALWAYSTOGETHER
  • letsgetiton
  • spentmytime
  • showmenow
  • hunudthousand
  • Sebbydesu9000
  • supernaruto
  • lilfavorite
  • AllStarDessi
  • supremethen
  • manylike
  • Infernasu
  • ryukostop
  • UnderTheWeather
  • epicga
  • update1
  • HappyHalloweenMyFriend
  • hallowten
  • Sub2Smeltzer
  • sub2shadownetwork
  • Sub2Aricku
  • ilikeshirafune
  • Noclipso
  • whoisthebestguy
  • sub2razorfishgaming
  • subtokelvingts
  • codesuperrawr
  • sub2terrabl0x
  • likeandsubcribe
  • nanoislandbaby
  • gamerelease
  • superposition100
  • newgoal
  • 5starluck

How to redeem codes

The code redemption window in All Star Tower Defense. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Launch Roblox All Star Tower Defense to begin the code redemption process. Look to the side of your screen for the gear icon. Click on this to open Settings and there is a text box at the bottom.

This should read Enter Code. Copy and paste the code you want to redeem in that text box. Hit the Enter button on your keyboard and the code will redeem and reward you.

Edited by Srijan Sen
