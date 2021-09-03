Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes (September 2021)

Roblox All Star Tower Defense is unlike other Tower Defense games as it incorporates several different anime universes.

The developers tout that Roblox All Star Tower Defense is a much different type of game. Instead of turrets and guns, popular anime characters are used to defend your tower.

The goal of Roblox All Star Tower Defense is to survive as long as possible and reach the top of the Infinite Mode leaderboard. Players can get assistance with this by entering some promo codes for Gems and more.

Codes for Roblox All Star Tower Defense (September 2021)

A thumbnail for All Star Tower Defense. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

nooshutdown: Redeem this code for 400 Gems

septemberupdate21: Redeem this code for 250 Gems

illbewatchingyou: Redeem this code for 300 Gems

Expired Codes

There are a ton of expired codes for Roblox All Star Tower Defense. We won't list all of their rewards because of that. But if they ever become active again, they will be put into the Active Codes list.

specialkingluffy100k

nowherescoredeal

gamebreakingvisits101

theotheronecode

Minishutdown

mrworldwide

morecodeforyouxd

codeofprisma

Codeoflight

listentothemusic132

howareyoutodaymyfriendo

NAVYXFLAME4CODE

fruitysubmore

4thofjulyupdate

lesgolesgoyuuh

supertime

biggerthanlife1

fruitgame

600klikes

updatejune2021

addnewunitstobannerfix

fruit

2021memorialday2021x

Update53021

Lovetobrazil

diamondnowina

ohmahgawdskill

yellowsix

tysmfor1mfavorite

smoothcriminal2

jahajha

shotofmemories

quickshut

lieawake

freedom

likeapartyonthelist

1bvisit1b

1billionvisit21drip

eastercoda21

helloworld2021

somemorenewcoode

isitthenewerayet

hchgaming

handsoftime

gameon2021

lovetofightastd

thisisthenewestcode

subtome

subinferman

incredibledayum

likethegamepog2021

700mil

updatebelike

epicnew

pert

rainmen

bigtim

lateupdatendat

codecodeyayhooray

omgdiscordpopoff

bigbangrah

mytimerchamber

liketo320k

rwarhappynewyear2k21

roadto300kuwu

2k20merrychristmas2k20

subtosnuglife

2shutdowncode12232000

liketo280k

100KClypso

kelvin500ksubs

decemberfun2020

likethegamepog

nano150k

subtoinfer2x

240kearly

UseCodeDessiYT

subtoinfernasu

sub2navyxflame

noclypsub

Frangosub

ni2

codegoaliee

shutdowncode

200knextcode

likeslikeslikes

foreverandever

watchaot

ALWAYSTOGETHER

letsgetiton

spentmytime

showmenow

hunudthousand

Sebbydesu9000

supernaruto

lilfavorite

AllStarDessi

supremethen

manylike

Infernasu

ryukostop

UnderTheWeather

epicga

update1

HappyHalloweenMyFriend

hallowten

Sub2Smeltzer

sub2shadownetwork

Sub2Aricku

ilikeshirafune

Noclipso

whoisthebestguy

sub2razorfishgaming

subtokelvingts

codesuperrawr

sub2terrabl0x

likeandsubcribe

nanoislandbaby

gamerelease

superposition100

newgoal

5starluck

How to redeem codes

The code redemption window in All Star Tower Defense. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Launch Roblox All Star Tower Defense to begin the code redemption process. Look to the side of your screen for the gear icon. Click on this to open Settings and there is a text box at the bottom.

This should read Enter Code. Copy and paste the code you want to redeem in that text box. Hit the Enter button on your keyboard and the code will redeem and reward you.

