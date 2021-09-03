Roblox YouTube Simulator codes (September 2021)

Roblox YouTube Simulator puts players in the shoes of an aspiring YouTube superstar.

The objective is to make videos, upload them, earn fans, watch the views go up and become the most famous and popular YouTuber. With over 77 million visits, this Roblox game is reaching infamy.

Those just starting out with Roblox YouTube Simulator, can easily catch up with a handful of active promotional codes. They provide anything from plaques to cosmetics to use in videos.

Codes for Roblox YouTube Simulator (September 2021)

A player near the Upgrades store in YouTube Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

Super Cool: Redeem this code for a plaque.

Redeem this code for a plaque. sprint: Redeem this code for a Speed Boost.

Redeem this code for a Speed Boost. BLOO: Redeem this code for a free Blue Soda.

Redeem this code for a free Blue Soda. MINI SNOW: Redeem this code for a Mini Snow Plaque.

Redeem this code for a Mini Snow Plaque. minigun: Redeem this code for a Minigun.

Redeem this code for a Minigun. DOUBLEJUMP: Redeem this code for the double jump ability.

Redeem this code for the double jump ability. ROOBYBUTTON: Redeem this code for a free ruby Button.

Redeem this code for a free ruby Button. OBESE: Redeem this code to change your character’s appearance.

Redeem this code to change your character’s appearance. FREEGREEN: Redeem this code for a free green button.

Redeem this code for a free green button. FREERED: Redeem this code for a free red button.

Redeem this code for a free red button. Milk: Redeem this code for free milk.

Redeem this code for free milk. Spongeb0b: Redeem this code for free stuff.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Roblox YouTube Simulator. Every code produced for the game is currently active and listed above. If they do expire, there will be an updated piece indicating that.

How to redeem codes in Roblox YouTube Simulator

The code redemption window in YouTube Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

It is very easy to redeem codes in Roblox YouTube Simulator. To get these free rewards, you need to first launch the game. Once you're in, look for the Twitter button on the left side of your screen.

Click on that Twitter button and a new window will open. This window will have a text box where you can enter the code you want to use. Copy and paste it, as it is case sensitive and needs to be entered exactly as it appears above.

After you have input the code into the text box, click Enter on your keyboard. This will redeem your Roblox YouTube Simulator code and the reward will be added to your character.

