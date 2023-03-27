How to get Punisher in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake features some really powerful and unique weapons that allow you to go toe-to-toe with the plague-infected populace of the secluded European village you find yourself trapped in. Much like the original Resident Evil 4 (2005), the remake features many weapons that you can organically unlock as you make your way through the game's narrative.

From the versatile SG-09 R semi-automatic handgun to the ultra-powerful Rocket Launcher, there are many new and returning weapons for you to unlock in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Each weapon in the game serves a specific purpose, whether it be to deal damage at close range, or effectively dispatch hordes of Ganados with a single shot.

Among the weapons that can be unlocked as part of the main story progression is the "Punisher", a high-power handgun capable of piercing armor and killing multiple zombies with a single shot. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily unlock the Punisher in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

How to easily obtain Punisher handgun in Resident Evil 4 remake

In the original Resident Evil 4, the Punisher handgun was unlocked by shooting all of the Blue Medallions in the "Farm" section of the game. Getting the Punisher for free by simply shooting down these medallions used to be a convenient and easy way to upgrade your arsenal early in the game, since the weapon's raw damage output was higher than your standard handgun at the start of your journey.

However, in the remake, the Punisher cannot be unlocked in the game's early stages. Instead, players must progress much further into the story. Interestingly, you still need to find and shoot down the Blue Medallions, although doing so does not reward you with the weapon.

To get hold of the Punisher handgun, you must complete optional quests for the merchant. Completing the side quests rewards you with "Spiels", which you can trade with the merchant for special in-game items such as weapon upgrades and new weapons, like the Punisher handgun.

To unlock the Punisher, you need to hand over five Spiels to the merchant, which will require you to complete several early-game optional quests.

Fortunately, side quests are rarely lengthy (usually clocking in at 5-10 minutes at maximum). Once you have enough Speils in your possession, all you need to do is head over to the merchant and trade them (cycle over to the "Trade" option when interacting) with him to get access to the Punisher in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Poll : 0 votes