How to get more puzzle pieces in Monopoly Go for Toy Maker Partners event?

The Toy Maker Partners event requires you to gather puzzle pieces in Monopoly Go scattered around the board. You can also collect them by playing other in-game events. As this event is ending soon (October 7, 2023), tycoons are trying to find ways to gather more puzzle pieces to complete the event faster.

If you are looking for them, then you are in the right place. This article will cover the different ways to get more puzzle pieces and win more in the event before it ends.

Follow these different ways to find more puzzle pieces in Monopoly Go

If you haven’t started playing the Toy Maker Partners event yet, there will be four plus signs in the center of the board. You can tap on any of them to team up with a friend to complete this event. Feel free to check out our article on how to play this event for better understanding.

Here are a few different ways that can help you earn more puzzle pieces.

Check the daily events and milestones

Complete Quick Wins to earn more puzzle pieces in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Once you launch the game, there will be a “Quick Wins” segment at the bottom left corner of your screen. Tap on that to check out the different prizes you can get for completing some simple objectives. This can help you earn more puzzle pieces.

Gather puzzle pieces from the board

Tycoons can earn puzzle pieces in Monopoly Go for landing on specific tiles on their board. Land on these tiles using higher multipliers to earn more of these pieces. However, using these multipliers can be a high-risk, high-reward gamble. Therefore, the game offers plenty of ways to gather free dice rolls that you can capitalize on.

Complete event milestones

Complete event milestones for more puzzle pieces (Image via Scopely)

The Gizmo Gourmet event is now live in the game, and it offers plenty of puzzle pieces for completing certain milestones. Check out our article for the complete reward list for the event.

Shop Eight-Hour Login Gift

The in-game shop also refreshes every eight hours, and it can help you get a chance to win some more puzzle pieces every day.

These are some of the best ways to earn the puzzle pieces in Monopoly Go to complete the Toy Maker Partners event.