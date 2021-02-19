How to get Rage 2 for free on the Epic Games Store

Every week, the Epic Games store adds a free game for players to claim, and Rage 2 is the big attraction for this week.

Absolute Drift is also free to claim on the Epic Games Store.

Players will only have until February 25 to claim the free games, which means they need to act fast if they want to play them.

The free Epic Games Store titles always rotate after a week. However, once they are claimed, they will remain in the player's library and can be played at any time.

Players can either head to the free-to-play games section, where the weekly free game will appear, or they can search for the games individually. From there, all they need to do is claim the game or download it to be ready for a later date.

The version of Rage 2 that can be claimed is the standard edition. It will be back to the full-priced $60 after the free week. A deluxe edition of Rage 2 is later slated to land in the Epic Games Store.

Rage 2 and Absolute Drift on the Epic Games Store

Rage 2 is published by Bethesda and developed by iD Software and Avalanche Studios. Players may recognize iD Software as the developers of the Doom games that have become recent critical hits.

While Rage 2's gameplay was touted as incredibly fun, the world and story appeared to be a little less than stellar.

The overall reviews weren't fantastic but the reception was decent. As a free game, Rage 2 is certainly worth claiming and playing.

Here brief description for the game on the Epic Games Store:

"RAGE 2 brings together two studio powerhouses – Avalanche Studios, masters of open world insanity, and id Software, creators of the first-person shooter – to deliver a carnival of carnage where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything."

The other game that is free for the week is Absolute Drift. It is a racing game that prioritizes sliding and drifting.

Absolute Drift takes place in a minimalist world where the map appears to be platformer-based. It may not be the size of Rage 2, but it does have some good reviews.