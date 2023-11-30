How to get rampage on Shadow Demon at the beginning of a Dota 2 match

Dota 2 has witnessed numerous broken and cheeky strategies. Currently, the focus is on Shadow Demon, thanks to his reworked spell, Disseminate, which allows players get a rampage within a minute of starting the match. This becomes possible if your team drafts Shadow Demon, Dazzle, and Nature's Prophet.

The article will explain how to secure a rampage before the laning stage and other important tips related to this daring tactic.

Rampage with Shadow Demon in Dota 2 before the minute mark

Stygian Maw Loading Screen (Image via Dota 2)

First, pick Shadow Demon and inform your party mates to pick Dazzle and Nature's Prophet. Start the match with the following spells on the aforementioned heroes:

Shadow Demon - Disseminate

Nature's Prophet - Teleportation

Dazzle - Shallow's Grave

Use Disseminate on Nature's Prophet and have him teleport to the enemy's fountain. During the teleport animation, the Dazzle player must immediately use Shallow Grave on the Prophet.

Once the Prophet teleports the enemy fountain with Disseminate and Grave, enemy heroes will start incurring colossal damage due to the reflected fountain damage via the former move.

Most enemies will die within seconds, and if you see anyone running away, simply follow them. Purchase Boots of Speed on Nature's Prophet to further increase his movement speed.

This will happen within five to ten seconds, so the Nature's Prophet player must be keen to eliminate all the enemies with his positioning. You can try it out in a lobby match before stepping into multiplayer.

Dota 2 heroes ideal for the minute-one rampage strategy

Bestowments of the Divine Anchor (Image via Dota 2)

You can increase the impact of Nature's Prophet by drafting any of the following heroes alongside Dazzle and Shadow Demon:

Kunkka - Use X Marks the Spot on the Nature's Prophet and bring him back to your fountain before Shallow Grave ends.

Abaddon - Aphotic Shield will burst and inflict damage once Nature's Prophet gets hit by the fountain.

Bloodseeker - Use Bloodrage on Prophet to increase his attack speed.

Lich - Use Frost Shield on the Nature's Prophet to slow down enemies trying to escape the onslaught

Invoker - Start with Exort and Sunstrike the fleeing enemies. (only advised for veteran Invoker players)

Magnus - Empower will increase the base damage of Prophet. He can do a lot more right-click damage

Spirit Breaker - This pick may not be useful to the strat but can help the player get a couple of assists with Charge of Darkness during the fountain massacre.

Dota 2 heroes who can counter Shadow Demon's Disseminate

Rising Glory Loading Screen (Image via Dota 2)

The Dota 2 heroes listed below can prevent the enemy SD from getting a rampage at minute one:

Bounty Hunter - Go invisible and run away from Nature's Prophet.

Magnus - Skewer the intruder away from the fountain.

Anti-Mage - Just blink out of the fountain.

Faceless Void - Timewalk away from the protruding sprouts inside your fountain.

Mars - Position yourself towards the fountain's exit and use the Spear of Mars.

Disruptor - Glimpse the Nature's Prophet back to his fountain.

Void Spirit - Dissimilate to avoid the fountain damage.

Other heroes with escape mechanisms and invisibility can escape the minute one incursion.

Furthermore, it's better to try this play in unranked pubs, as Nature's Prophet, Shadow Demon, and Dazzle can be heavily countered in mid and late-game scenarios.