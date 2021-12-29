How to get rare gun skins in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is a battle royale game on mobile phones that has risen in popularity in recent times. The developers of the Lite version, like its superior counterpart, PUBG Mobile, have incorporated several in-game items that enhance the gaming experience of users worldwide.

Among the various items present in the game, cosmetics like gun skins are definitely the most popular. Gun skins add to the prestige of a player's inventory as such cosmetics can be flaunted in the battlegrounds of Varenga and Golden Woods. Here is a guide for PUBG Mobile Lite players to obtain rare gun skins through three different methods.

What are the various ways to get rare gun skins in PUBG Mobile Lite?

1) Redemption Center

Krafton and Tencent Games have worked together to introduce a designated Redemption Center for PUBG Mobile Lite players. Players can obtain free gun skins amongst various other rewards from the Redemption Center, a method tailor-made for players who cannot afford to spend money on in-game purchases.

Rare gun skins are hard to acquire and the Redemption Center offers exactly that. Lite version players can claim rewards by exchanging redeem codes from the Redemption Center, which can be visited by heading over to the official PUBG Mobile Lite redeem website.

2) Opening crates

Opening crates is essentially the best way to acquire rare gun skins in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can exchange silver currencies for crate scraps which can be accumulated for crate coupons. Furthermore, players can also purchase Battle Coins (BC) to open crates or crate bundles, which will increase their chances of obtaining rare gun skins to be equipped and used in the game.

3) Achievements

Rare gun skins can be obtained by PUBG Mobile Lite players upon completing various in-game missions present in the Achievements. Amongst various other rewards, there are as many as four rare gun skins that are available in the Achievements section.

Players can head over to the Missions tab, from where they can visit the Achievements section.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Moreover, players from India must refrain from playing the game as it is banned in the country.

