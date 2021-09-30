How to get RELL coins in Roblox Shindo Life

Roblox Shindo Life was developed by RELL World and is a Naruto-style experience on the platform.

Players of Roblox Shindo Life will know that the currency is RELL coins, named after the developer. These coins can be used to purchase a ton of different items from the RELL Coin Shop.

RELL coins are extremely useful in Roblox Shindo Life, but you have to put in the work to obtain them. Playing the game modes of Shindo Life is how you'll load up on RELL coins.

Roblox Shindo Life: How to obtain RELL coins, and active code

A featured image for Shindo Life (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There are quite a few different game modes in Roblox Shindo Life. Once you load into the game, you will be brought to the main menu, where you can see just how many modes there are.

If you want to get your hands on some RELL coins quickly, Conquest, Arena X, and Arena X Competitive are the game modes you want to play. This is where the real money is.

The RELL Coin Shop in Shindo Life (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The amount of RELL coins you receive after each game is dependent upon the amount of damage you do to your opponents. The more you fight, the more RELL coins the player will end up with.

Conquest can take a bit of time to complete, so if you want to get in and out of the games quickly, Arena X or Arena X Competitive are your best bet for fast RELL coin farming.

The amount of RELL coins you obtain in Roblox Shindo Life can also be doubled. There is the x2 RELLcoin Gamepass available for 450 Robux. It can be bought from the Shindo Life game page in the store section.

The x2 RELLcoin Gamepass page. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Gamepass is a one-time purchase. Once you buy it, you will permanently receive double the amount of RELL coins you would normally receive from Roblox Shindo Life.

Lastly, there is currently one active code for the game as of September 29, 2021 that provides RELL coins. You can redeem 25KR3LLCO1NZZ! for a whopping 25,000 RELL coins to spend however the player will like in Roblox Shindo Life.

Edited by R. Elahi