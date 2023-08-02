How to get the Rerouting Cable ring in Remnant 2?

The Rerouting Cable in Remnant 2 is an event-exclusive accessory found within one of four Dungeons in N'Erud. Since the game puts players in randomly generated biomes, looking for one specific event can prove to be challenging for them. However, the following guide will help everyone narrow down their search for the ring.

The Rerouting Cable is a supporting accessory required for Shield builds which is locked behind the Broken Cable event, identified by a door with a red glowing light. The following article will guide you through the steps that will lead you to the Rerouting Cable ring.

Easy steps to get the Rerouting Cable ring in Remnant 2

The following steps summarize everything needed to get the Rerouting Cable ring in Remnant 2:

Load up N'Erud and look for one of the four Dungeons.

Look for a door with glowing red light in either of the four aforementioned Dungeons.

If you come across the red door, look for a small doorway with destructible objects.

Break those objects to form a new path through a gap in the floor.

Follow this linear path until you come across the Rerouting Cable ring.

To open the locked door, find a small gap and shoot an explosive cylinder.

Below are the detailed steps to guide you through everything needed for the Rerouting Cable ring.

Step 1:

To start, teleport to N'Erud and look for one of the following four Dungeons in any overworld:

Vault of the Formless.

The Putrid Domain.

The Dark Conduit.

The Hatchery.

Once you have found any of the Dungeons, look for a red glowing door as shown in the image below.

Red glowing door (Image via Remnant 2)

Note that there is a 50-50 chance of this event spawning in the Dungeons. Hence, you have to reroll from the World Stone in cases you do not come across the event in all four Dungeons.

Step 2:

Rerouting Cable ring (Image via Remnant 2)

Look for a small doorway in the vicinity of the red light door, leading you to a few destructible containers. Clear out the room to reveal a small gap in the floor. Simply hop down and follow the linear path. You will come across a chest and a ladder here, followed by the Rerouting Cable ring to the right upon climbing the ladder.

Step 3:

Blackout Ring (Image via Gunfire Games)

To open the locked door, look for a small gap providing a clear view of an explosive container on the other side of the red light door. Shoot the explosives to open the door. Make your way back to the entrance of the locked room and pick up the Blackout Ring to complete this event.