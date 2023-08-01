Remnant 2 presents a demanding adventure where it is essential to carry all the required items that will assist you in overcoming challenges. Among these items are Relics, which are consumables that significantly boost your HP over a specific duration.

There is a wide variety of them in the game, each possessing unique healing properties. Tranquil Heart, for instance, is a Relic that provides a passive effect, granting two Health regenerations per second. Additionally, when activated, it doubles all Health Regeneration for a period of 15 seconds.

Tranquil Heart, one of the Relics in Remnant 2, proves highly valuable, particularly when facing tough boss battles. To obtain it, you must first acquire a crafting item known as the Tormented Heart. Once you have this, you can craft the Tranquil Heart Relic with the help of Nimue in the Nimue's Retreat region.

This article aims to guide you in obtaining the Tormented Heart necessary for crafting the Tranquil Heart Relic in Remnant 2.

What are the steps to obtain the secret Tormented Heart in Remnant 2

Step 1:

Select the Seeker's Rest region (Image via Gearbox Software)

Start a new campaign within the Nerud World in Remnant 2, specifically in the Seeker's Rest region. If the Seeker's Rest region is not accessible, reroll the campaign in Nerud World. Progress through the main campaign until you reach the tower in the Timeless Horizon area.

Step 2:

Obtain a key item known as the Override Pin (Image via Gearbox Software)

Upon reaching the tower in the Timeless Horizon area, your primary objective is to obtain a key item known as the Override Pin. To find it, begin by taking the right side from the entrance and using the lift to reach the upper area. Proceed straight until you encounter long stairs, then turn right to access the machine area with red glowing lights.

Continue in a straight direction until you find another lift. Utilize this lift to ascend to the upper floor. Once you reach the top, move straight ahead to locate another lift. Step into it, and it will transport you to an area where the Override Pin can be found.

Step 3:

Interact with the glowing mechanism (Image via Gearbox Software)

Advance through the campaign until you reach the final location, the Sentinel's Keep. Within this area, you will encounter a machine that triggers the battle with the boss, the Spectral Guardian.

Remember, there are two methods to initiate the battle using the machine: one is by engaging with a luminous mechanism, and the other is by inserting the Override Pin into the slot. Avoid using the Override Pin for this confrontation and interact with the glowing mechanism to commence the battle.

Step 4:

You'll encounter a cell with bluish webs (Image via Gearbox Software)

Keep progressing in the Losomn World until you reach the Morrow Parish region. Once you're there, you'll gain access to the Asylum, which will lead you to the Tormented version of the same.

When you reach the Tormented Asylum, you'll encounter a cell with bluish webs. Interact with it and provide the Override Pin, and as a result, you'll obtain the main crafting item called the Tormented Heart.

How to craft the Tranquil Heart Relic in Remnant 2

Once you have obtained the Tormented Heart, proceed to Nimue's Retreat area within the Losomn World. When you arrive, engage with Nimue. She will create the Tranquil Heart Relic for you.